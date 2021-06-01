Arts, Science Center fills up June calendar

June will be a busy month for the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, with a free screening of the movie "Soul," a Live@5 concert, Saturday FunDay projects and Small Works on Paper among other events in June.

Live@5 Concert and "Soul" Film Screening -- June 4

Arkansas Cinema Society is teaming up with the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas and Explore Pine Bluff to host a free public screening of the feature film "Soul." The screening will take place at 7:30 p.m. June 4 in the ART Yard of The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., according to a news release.

In "Soul," a New York jazz pianist suddenly finds himself trapped in a strange land between Earth and the afterlife. A Disney and Pixar film, "Soul" won Best Animated Feature at the 2021 Academy Awards.

The screening will follow ASC's monthly concert, Live@5, from 5-7 p.m. This month's performer is jazz musician Damen Tolbert. A question-and-answer session with Tolbert, Jimmy Cunningham of Explore Pine Bluff, and Kody Ford of the Arkansas Cinema Society will take place before the screening.

Entry to Live@5 is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers, and visitors must be age 21 or older. The "Soul" screening is free and open to all ages. The film is rated PG. Popcorn will be provided during the film screening.

ASC will continue to enforce its mask policy of requiring all visitors age 2 and older to wear face masks except when seated. Tables and chairs will be socially distanced.

Live@5 is sponsored by M.K. Distributors and the Pine Bluff Advertising & Promotion Commission.

Small Works on Paper -- June 3-26

The Arkansas Arts Council's touring 34th annual Small Works on Paper exhibition opens June 3 at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. ARTSpace is the Arts & Science Center's new community art and event space.

Area artists Crystal Jennings of Rison and Kimiara Johnson of Pine Bluff are among the 26 artists exhibiting in Small Works on Paper.

The exhibition travels throughout the state each year, offering Arkansas artists an opportunity to showcase their artwork to patrons all over the state. It also allows Arkansans to see artwork they may not have had the opportunity to see anywhere else.

Each year, a juror selects a maximum of 40 two-dimensional pieces no larger than 18" x 24" for the exhibition. Featured artists belong to the Arkansas Artist Registry. Registration is free to all Arkansans.

The ARTSpace on Main is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The exhibition runs through Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Family FunDay: Clay Relief Tiles -- June 12

Visitors are welcome to mold a unique clay relief tile during the Arts & Science Center's free Second Saturday Family FunDay at 13 p.m. June 12. Afterward, visitors can paint the design to make it pop.

"Take & make" kits will be available at ASC's main entrance for those wanting to participate at home. Pick up a few from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 11, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12. An instructional video will be posted at 1 p.m. June 12, on ASC's Facebook page, facebook.com/asc701/.

Family FunDay is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate office of the Arkansas Community Foundation Inc.

Arkansas Women to Watch 2021: Paper Routes -- June 24–Aug. 14

Paper Routes, an exhibition curated by Allison Glenn of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, will be on view from June 24 through Aug. 14, at the Arts & Science Center. The exhibition is the fifth edition of the Arkansas Women to Watch series, and sponsored by Simmons Bank.

This show features work by Arkansas women and is themed around inventive uses of paper. The theme was chosen by the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C.

Joli Livaudais of Little Rock will represent Arkansas in the highly regarded biennial exhibition Women to Watch. Other artists include Kim Brewer, Linda Nguyen Lopez and Suzannah Schreckhise.

Adult Ceramics Workshop with Yelena Petroukhina--June 28-July 5

The Arts & Science Center will welcome guest artist Yelena Petroukhina as she leads a ceramics workshop for adults. The workshop is from 6-8:30 p.m. June 28 through July 2, and July 5.

Students ages 18 and older will learn fundamental clay hand-building techniques, surface and monoprinted image transfer techniques on clay, use of commercial glazes, and an introduction to kiln use. They will work in the ceramics studio of ASC's new ARTSpace on Main facility, 623 S. Main St. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375.

The workshop coincides with "Defining Home: Mixed Media and Ceramics of Yelena Petroukhina," on view at ASC through July 10. Petroukhina teaches art at Horace Mann Middle School in Little Rock. She is an alumna of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Visit her website at yelenapetroukhina.net.

JUNE 2021 SUMMER CAMPS

Theater Camp -- 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 7–18; ages 12–17. Theater Education Coordinator Lindsey Collins will focus on musical theater preparation, collaboration and exploration in campers. The camp concludes with a showcase performance open to the public. The cost is $300 for ASC members and $340 for nonmembers.

Art I Camp -- 9 a.m.–noon Monday–Friday, June 21–25; ages 7–11. Public Programs Coordinator Shakeelah Rahmaan will give step-by-step instructions to campers as they focus on beginner lessons. The cost is $100 for ASC members and $120 for nonmembers.

Theatre Jr. Camp -- 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 21–25; ages 7–11. Collins will focus on musical theater preparation, collaboration and exploration in campers. The camp concludes with a showcase performance open to the public. The coost is $100 for ASC members and $120 for nonmembers.

Youth Ceramics Camp -- 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 28–July 2, Monday, July 5; ages 12-17. Petroukhina will lead this special summer camp. The cost is $120 for ASC members and $150 for nonmembers.

Scholarships based on financial need are available for the camps. Visit asc701.org/summer-camps or call 870-536-3375 to register. Details: asc701.org.

Joli Livaudais’ paper sculpture installation Imperata Grassland is one of the artworks in Arkansas Women to Watch 2021: Paper Routes on display June 24–Aug. 14 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. (Special to The Commercial)