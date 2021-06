Alexander and Anna-Grace Swindle have been named co-valedictorians of the Baptist Preparatory School Class of 2021.

The Swindles, both 18, plan to attend the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Alexander Swindle plans to become a special agent for the FBI.

Anna-Grace Swindle plans to have a double major: biomedical engineering and Spanish. She plans to go to medical school and become a forensic pathologist.

Their parents are Dr. David Swindle and Suzanne McGee-Swindle.