Crashes in state leave 2 dead, authorities say

Two motorists were killed in Arkansas in two separate crashes over the weekend, according to authorities.

Damien Kenny Crain Johnston, 22, of Paragould, was killed Saturday afternoon in a Greene County crash, police said.

Johnston was driving a 2016 Yamaha west on U.S. 412 around 2:47 p.m. at the time of the crash, according to a preliminary report from Paragould police.

A 2007 Ford that was traveling east reportedly crossed over entering the westbound lanes, police said.

The motorcyclist attempted to avoid the car by swerving left, and the car swerved back into the turn lane, striking the bike, the report states.

Johnston was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Police describe the conditions at the time of the crash as cloudy and dry.

A Texas man was killed in a crash on Arkansas 160 Monday morning in Miller County, troopers said.

Joseph R. Graves, 58, of Queen City, Texas, was driving a tractor-trailer west around 9:59 a.m., when the vehicle left the road and overturned, troopers said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 246 people were killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Department of Public Safety.