ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Photographs highlight global efforts for human rights

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Rights fighters

"Justice: Faces of the Human Rights Revolution," photographs by Ansel Adams protegee Mariana Cook depicting fights for human rights around the world, is on display through Aug. 21 in the Windgate Gallery, Center for Humanities and Arts, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. Admission is free. Presenter is ­art2art Travelling Exhibitions. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. Call (501) 812-2831 or email kleftwich@uaptc.edu.

'Green Book' events

Courtney Bradford, curator of the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, discusses the history of the Lewis Esso gas station in North Little Rock, listed in "The Green Book," for a free virtual "Lunch & Learn," noon Thursday via Facebook Live (facebook.com/mosaictemplars). The North Little Rock gas station is part of the display for "The Negro Motorist Green Book," on display through Aug. 1.

Also in conjunction with the exhibition, the center will screen the Smithsonian Channel documentary "The Green Book: Guide to Freedom" virtually at 7 p.m. June 10 and again at 2 p.m. July 10. It's free to watch; advance registration is required via tinyurl.com/rcz667zk.

Argenta season

The Judy Kohn Tenenbaum Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock, has filled out its 2020-21 season of live theater, following its Aug. 18-28 production of "Pippin" (music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by Roger O. Hirson).

The lineup:

◼️ Sept. 16-26: "Steel Magnolias" by Robert Harling, in collaboration with the Acansa Arts Festival of the South; Heather Norris will direct.

◼️ Nov. 3-21: "The Sound of Music" (music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russell Crouse), in collaboration with Wildwood Park for the Arts. Vincent Insalaco will direct with Wildwood's Bevan Keating as music director. The show will run at Argenta Community Theater from Nov. 3-13 before moving to Wildwood from Nov. 16-21.

◼️ Dec. 8-18: "A Christmas Carol," Judy B. Goss' adaptation of the tale by Charles Dickens. Jamie Stewart directs.

◼️ Feb. 1-6: "A Little Night Music" (music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Hugh Wheeler), in collaboration with Opera in the Rock; co-directors will be Judy Trice and Vincent Insalaco.

◼️ March 9-19: "Our Town" by Thornton Wilder, Ben Grimes directs.

◼️ April 27-May 7: "The Wizard of Oz" (music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. "Yip" Harburg, based upon the classic movie, derived from the classic novel by L. Frank Baum, adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company). Insalaco will direct.

Tickets are $10-$45. Visit ArgentaCommunityTheater.org.