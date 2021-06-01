Hope School Board selects former state teacher of the year, Teach for America recruit as superintendent

The Hope School Board voted Tuesday to offer Jonathan Wayne Crossley the superintendent's job.

If he accepts, Crossley would begin working at the Hope School District on July 1.

Crossley, 33, is assistant superintendent of the Pine Bluff School District. He started out as a teacher and basketball coach in the Palestine-Wheatley School District and later became Baseline Elementary School principal in Little Rock.

In 2018, he joined the Pine Bluff School District.

He was Arkansas’ 2014 Teacher of the Year.

Crossley, a South Carolina native, entered the teaching field through the Teach for America program, which recruits and trains new college graduates to teach in low-income communities for two years.