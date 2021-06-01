Happy birthday (June 1): You don't have to wait for joy, because you can access it anytime from wherever you are. Finding the light is not an ability but a remembering. Family will succeed together. Business is favored among loved ones.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Life is tender, and relationships are among its most precious and often-fragile offerings. Today you will approach your interactions with this knowledge and a slow, capable, gentle hand.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Whatever you do to make your environment more functional will help you lead a better life. Keep in mind that function depends on purpose. The good ideas will all spring from knowing what you want.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There's no way around it. To participate in the mystery, you must move into the unknown. Today you don't have to move very far into it to get the full effect. Take off your shoe and dip a toe in.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There will be periods of not knowing what to do. They will seem to languish on endlessly. As one Tom Petty lyric suggests, "The waiting is the hardest part." But you can rest assured this anticipation will not go on forever.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It is said that it's easier to preach 10 sermons than it is to live one. For this reason, you avoid preaching or even suggesting what should be done. Instead, you act in the best way you know how, and that says everything you need to say.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Cheerfulness takes effort, but it earns its place as your go-to tone. It stops you before an observation becomes a lament, steadies you atop slippery slopes, encourages you to linger in the sunshine.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'll get a substitute teacher in the classroom of life today, and no one is following the assigned seating chart. Your options are open. Will you sit up front or in the back?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The dynamic: one person completely immersed in the scene to the point of losing all self-consciousness and another worried about the groupthink gathering behind the eyes of the world. They, of course, need each other.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be neither the shusher nor the shushed. But if you have to choose, you'll probably choose to be the shushed, as there is too much life in you to stick strictly to restrictive protocol.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The group isn't perfect. The group is sometimes barely even functional. But if it were ideal, who would qualify to belong to it? And furthermore, who would want to?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It's easy to muster patience for those doing their best to keep up with the flow. You've less patience for those inclined to take their time, though, and still less for loiterers, although a case could be made for all three categories.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're not easily discouraged. Your broad understanding gives you more to work with. You'll figure out what part of the deal isn't working for the other person. Perhaps it's a small thing.

CONJUNCTION HIGHLIGHTS PRODUCTION CYCLES

The Shagbark hickory tree is known to live for 200 to 300 years. At year 40, it is finally at a mature seeding stage. As the moon aligns with Jupiter, the planet of abundance, keep in mind that cycles of fruitfulness are unique. It would be futile to expect others to produce at rates not organic to their own purposes and processes.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I recently found a strange email in my husband’s computer. It had originated on a social networking account he has, and he accidentally left his computer open and his account logged in. I wasn’t trying to be nosy, but when I went to close his computer, the message was right there on the page. It was from someone he had dated many years ago, and it was a short note saying how much she missed talking to him. Should I bring it up to him? I’ll be incriminating myself as a snoop if I do. I’m a Virgo, and he’s a Capricorn.”

A: Only you can answer this question. Capricorn is a very traditional-minded sign and doesn’t take the rules of personal privacy lightly. He’ll have an issue with your snooping no matter how accidental it may have been. Being a Virgo, you will likely not let this issue rest without some kind of resolution. Your mind will turn it and work it like a piece of eternal chewing gum until you finally decide how you’re going to spit it out. I don’t want to use the word “obsessive,” but I guess I just did! It’s all in your execution. Be spiritually light.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Not only is Alanis Morissette born under the sign of the twins; she also has a twin brother. When you think about it, being embodied as a twin is a convenient way for the double-bodied sign to revel in the multiplicity and dualism of life without having to commit to only one identity — or even one place. Perhaps it’s not exactly “ironic,” but it is also notable that Morissette has dual citizenship in Canada and the U.S.