JPs give county measure on sidewalks more time

Pulaski County Quorum Court justices heard an ordinance for the third time last week that would require those developing land into plots for several homes to put in a sidewalk, trail or other form of designated area for pedestrians or bicyclists.

The ordinance, which was taken up at the May 25 meeting, was amended to only require those developing land into 10 or more plots to put in the pathways instead of the our or more plots it would have initially required.

During the meeting, County Judge Barry Hyde, who acts as the chair of the meeting, called it a “very good amendment.” According to Hyde, determining four or more developments to be “large-scale” is setting too low of a bar.

“Our existing guidelines or regulation stipulates that a large-scale development is anything over three lots,” Hyde said. “It never made sense to me of how we arrived at calling a [four-lot] development a large-scale development. If you change that to 10 or more, that paints the picture a little bit more closely of what a large-scale development might look like.” Justice of the Peace Phil Stowers sponsored the amendment and explained during the meeting that the perceived intent of the ordinance would be to get developers building subdivisions to put in the pathways for pedestrians.

“I don’t think of a subdivision as four or more houses,” Stowers told a reporter. “Where I came up with 10 — it was subjective. I think that 10 or more does come closer to constituting a subdivision.” Stowers said he wanted to ensure that private individuals separating land out to friends or family would not be impacted by the ordinance.

“I also wanted to get it high enough that it satisfied those families that might own several acres that may want to subdivide that between their three or four or five kids,” Stowers said.

Justice of the Peace Tyler Denton, primary sponsor of the original ordinance at the recommendation of Planning and Development Director Van Mc-Clendon, supported the amendment that ultimately passed with 12 votes for and with three justices abstaining.

However, the full ordinance did not have that much backing. Justice of the Peace Aaron Robinson raised concerns during the April agenda committee meeting over the requirements affecting private deals between friends and family.

Robinson objected to the ordinance being placed on a third and final reading for the month of June, forcing a vote to move the ordinance to the third reading, which narrowly failed 9-4, with two justices abstaining.

Although she voted for the ordinance to be placed on its third reading, Justice of the Peace Kristina “KG” Gulley said she is against the ordinance because of its possible impact on minority business owners in her district.

“This piece of legislation is geared towards the big builders that build out in West Little Rock, and for my area, I’m thinking of people that are small builders. And they’re minority business owners,” Gulley said. “I just think that anything that is going to affect these small builders and impact their business, especially during a time where they’re struggling, I’m not going to support that.” According to Hyde, the tension between the two sides primarily was based on whether or not the county areas should have regulation.

“I think that we’ve got some folks on the conservative side of things that are wrestling with whether there should be any kind of regulation at all in the unincorporated areas,” Hyde said. “I guess they accept it in the cities, but they don’t want to see anything in the unincorporated areas.” Pulaski County has been becoming more urban and less rural, Hyde said, and that should impact the Quorum Court’s decision.

“We’re not a rural county anymore. We’re a very urban county,” Hyde said. “And as solutions to city water and wastewater systems are coming online, I think we’re going to see in Pulaski County larger developments being talked about.” Stowers was the first member of the Quorum Court to recommend waiting to vote on the ordinance when he proposed his first amendment to remove the emergency clause and have the ordinance read over several months.

Stowers said he respected the decision of his colleagues to give the ordinance more time while they collect information.

“Several of my colleagues thought we needed more time to deliberate on this issue, and I have respect for that,” Stowers said.

The ordinance is still on it’s second reading and will be read again at the next Quorum Court meeting on June 24.