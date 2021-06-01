No simple dichotomy

The recent editorial "Courting a fight" deserves a response from some of us "old enough to remember when the word 'abortion' was only whispered about." I fall into that group, and yes, some of us wear T-shirts and carry signs. We are loud and proud that the stigma and shaming associated with the word and procedure are abating. I think this is progress.

Your snide references to "pro-abortion outfits" may be intended to insult and shame. These organizations are actually nonprofits staffed by educated people like lawyers, physicians, nurses, scientists, and business people, and their supporters include mothers, fathers, colleagues, dedicated volunteers, tireless organizers, church- goers, and more.

Yes, we "pro-abortion types" are concerned about the Supreme Court's intention to review a Mississippi abortion ban. No need to excuse yourself for not referring to us as pro-choice because the labels pro-choice and pro-life are not adequate or accurate. A pregnant person makes a very personal decision about their pregnancy.

Since most abortions do occur before 13 weeks (which you claim is "a statistic that we haven't seen before"), you point out that overturning the 15-week ban isn't at issue at all, and that "the vast majority of abortions will still be allowed." This is partly incorrect. First, if Roe v. Wade is overturned, Arkansas Act 180 of 2019 will immediately go into effect and ban all abortions in the state. Second, many of those who seek abortions between 14 and 20 weeks (8 percent) or past 21 weeks (1 percent) are sadly discovering one or more genetic abnormalities which are often detected later in pregnancy.

Before you continue to compare Dred Scott to Roe v. Wade, I encourage you do some more reading. I suggest a paper by Justin Buckley Dyer called "The Substance of Dred Scott and Roe v. Wade" from the Georgetown Journal of Law & Public Policy. He concludes by saying, "Let us at least acknowledge that the issues and contemporaneous histories of those cases are more complex than the simple dichotomy between amoral procedure and moral substance."

He sounds like one of those "progressive thinkers" too.

SARAH THOMPSON

Fayetteville

Bribery for vaccines

I cannot make sense of the covid-19 lottery. Why are all Arkansans not included? Early shot-takers are being discriminated against (no prize chances for me). Why should a bribe be given to those who did not do their social responsibility and get vaccinated? Is this tax money that is being given, or did some wealthy person contribute the money?

If there is another situation when people need to do something, they will hesitate and ask: "What do I get?" Something smells a bit fishy about this whole process.

P.S. Cancel the state income tax for all Arkansans.

MICHAEL FERGUSON

Conway

About infrastructure

The aging bridge spanning the Mississippi River to our east, and that of our entire worn-out, antiquated national infrastructure, should alert us to the reality that our aversity to adequate taxation, especially of those of great wealth, is failing our nation and our shared future.

Tax giveaways have become the love potion between dark money and well-funded false narratives, faux research and a proliferation of social media cacophony powered by dark money's deep pockets, hidden from view, in exchange for the best reserved seats our politicians guarantee.

No wonder the gap between the wealthy and the struggling middle class keeps widening under faux principles that sacrifice our children's futures, stratifying us by levels previously unseen, it seems. Today, especially in our misnomered "right to work state," some seem pleased for someone else's adult child to earn $7.50 an hour, no benefits, no guaranteed hours, easily replaced by robots.

You can sense the middle-class slippage through aging, sorely underfunded and undermined public schools seen by the theocratic right as godless unless students pray and learn creationism, a non-science that wouldn't have allowed advances in technology and medicine, including vaccines to protect us from the scourge of covid-19, and certainly not a trip to the space station.

To conservatives, infrastructure remains limited to sticks and bricks, transport for goods and services and tourists, though they seem to have reluctantly expanded it to computer technology, sort of.

But in a complex world of exponential growth of knowledge, our legacy will be a dimming of hope for our children if we accept the crumbling of our world sacrificed to dark money and suppressed revenue needed to fund a modern robust infrastructure, including schools that offer real, actual knowledge and with it hope to millions of children for decades to come.

BOB REYNOLDS

Conway