Little Rock man shot in face, arm while taking out trash, police say

A 28-year-old Little Rock man told officers he was shot in the face and the arm while taking out the trash Sunday night, police said.

Officers were dispatched to Baptist Health Medical Center in reference to a possible gunshot victim, according to an incident report from Little Rock police. Hakeem Davis told officers he was taking out the trash at 4012 Malloy St. when he saw a group of people a few houses down and heard multiple gunshots, the report states.

Davis told officers he believed his neighbor brought him to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.

According to authorities, officers found blood, as well as multiple rifle and pistol shell casings in the front yard of the home where Davis reportedly saw the group of people.

Officers were also dispatched to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in reference to a possible shooting report.

A teen told officers while standing outside her vehicle at an Exxon, 8724 Colonel Glenn Road, she saw gunshots coming from a white sedan, police said. She told officers she got back in her vehicle and attempted to flee, and the sedan pursued her, according to the report.

The teen pulled in front of a residence on Malloy Street, and she and two passengers “took off running,” police said. According to the report, the teen was taken to the hospital for scrapes she received.

Police said officers observed multiple bullet strikes to the passenger side of the car.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.