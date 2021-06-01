LR Christian taps top grads of 2021

Alex Bratton has been named valedictorian of the Little Rock Christian Academy Class of 2021.

Wyatt House and Katelyn Lyle are co-salutatorians.

Bratton, 18, whose parents are Lance and Melissa Bratton, will study computer science at Columbia University in New York City.

House, 18, whose parents are Bruce and Amandah, is set to major in biomedical sciences at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia.

Lyle, 18, will major in chemical engineering at the University of California at Los Angeles. Her parents are Dr. Wayne Lyle and Dr. Kristin Lyle.