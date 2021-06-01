LR man wounded; police investigating

A 28-year-old man was taking out the trash around 11:30 p.m. Sunday when he was shot in the face and arm in the area of Malloy and 40th streets, he told Little Rock police.

When police arrived, another man told them he heard what sounded like 10 gunshots fired outside and found a bullet hole inside his bedroom wall, according to the police incident report filed Monday.

The injured man had been dropped off by an SUV at Baptist Hospital, hospital security told officers. The man said he had heard multiple gun shots before realizing he had been wounded and thought he saw a white Jeep Grand Cherokee quickly leave the scene, according to the report.

Police also spoke to a teenager who was at the hospital being treated for scrapes she received while trying to flee the shooting.

She told officers she was at the Exxon on Colonel Glenn Road when she saw a white sedan and heard gunshots. The teenager and two other youths jumped in her truck and drove away, the girl told police, but the white car began chasing them with its occupants shooting.

The three minors got to Malloy Street in the truck and then ran away on foot. She suffered scrapes and the two other youths were not injured, according to the report.

No arrest had been made as of Monday evening.