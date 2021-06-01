Man dies, woman hurt in crash

An Indiana man died Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 near the Hot Spring County town of Friendship, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

About 3:45 a.m., Jeffrey Shelton, 66, of Terre Haute was driving a 2020 Freight-liner tractor-trailer westbound on the highway when he attempted to pass a 2006 Freightliner, according to the report. Shelton’s rig struck the rear of the other tractor-trailer, causing it to leave the roadway and jackknife, the report said.

Beverly Shelton, 66, also of Terre Haute, was a passenger in the 2020 Freightliner and was injured, the preliminary crash summary stated. The driver of the second rig was not injured.