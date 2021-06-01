Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Mount St. Mary's top grads named

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:00 a.m.

Chloe Gourde has been named valedictorian of the Mount St. Mary Academy Class of 2021.

Brynne Johnson is salutatorian.

Gourde, 18, is heading to the Honors College at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City and pursue a career in environmental science. Her parents are Jim and Amy Gourde.

Johnson, 18, whose parents are Chris and Meredith Johnson, is going to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. She plans to attend medical school and become a pediatric neurologist, treating kids with neurological disabilities and injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT