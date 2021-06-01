Mount St. Mary's top grads named

Chloe Gourde has been named valedictorian of the Mount St. Mary Academy Class of 2021.

Brynne Johnson is salutatorian.

Gourde, 18, is heading to the Honors College at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City and pursue a career in environmental science. Her parents are Jim and Amy Gourde.

Johnson, 18, whose parents are Chris and Meredith Johnson, is going to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. She plans to attend medical school and become a pediatric neurologist, treating kids with neurological disabilities and injuries.