Attorney and Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz is suing Netflix for $80 million over his portrayal in the streaming service’s “Filthy Rich” series about sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The lawsuit, filed last week in Miami federal court, contends that Netflix intentionally misled Dershowitz, one of the lawyers who once represented Epstein, regarding his appearance in the series. Dershowitz helped negotiate a deal allowing the wealthy financier to escape a federal indictment in return for a guilty plea to state prostitution charges in Florida. Authorities say Epstein molested dozens of teenage girls over the years. The suit also says Netflix defamed Dershowitz by asserting that he had sex with one of Epstein’s many victims. Dershowitz says in the lawsuit that accusations by Virginia Giuffre that they had sex are false and that Netflix knew it. Giuffre has been one of Epstein’s most vocal victims. “Giuffre’s accusations that she had sex with Professor Dershowitz are categorically false, and Professor Dershowitz has denied and disproved the accusations — including under oath subject to the penalties of perjury,” the lawsuit says. In an emailed response, a Netflix spokesperson said Dershowitz’s lawsuit “is without merit, and we will vigorously defend our partners and the series.” “Filthy Rich” first became available on the streaming service in May 2020. Epstein was charged by federal prosecutors in New York with sex trafficking and related charges involving allegations that he abused dozens of teenage girls. He died in August 2019 at a New York jail. His death was ruled a suicide.

The late Rush Limbaugh’s radio syndicators said they will team personalities Clay Travis and Buck Sexton for a new show in Limbaugh’s old time slot. Premiere Radio Networks will offer their program on weekdays from noon to 3 p.m. starting June 21. Travis, founder of the Outkick media company, has been hosting the Fox Sports Radio program “Outkick the Coverage.” Sexton, a former CIA officer and counterterrorism expert, has his own show with Premiere. Since Limbaugh died of cancer on Feb. 17, Premiere has aired a series of guest hosts that also play segments of old Limbaugh programs. Dan Bongino and Dana Loesch, both conservative media personalities, are working in the same time slot, trying to claim some of Limbaugh’s old audience. Travis said he couldn’t resist the opportunity to do a show in “the most coveted time slot in the talk format.” “While no one will ever replace Rush Limbaugh, Buck and I are excited to continue advancing the causes he held dear,” he said.