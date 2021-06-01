New director of museum focuses on ‘people’s stories

LITTLE ROCK — The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center has a new director in Quantia “Key” Fletcher, a longtime employee of the museum with previous experience working for the National Park Service.

Fletcher, 40, has worked for the museum for more than a decade, and spent the past eight years as its deputy director.

She replaces Christina Shutt, who was tapped in March to serve as the new executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Ill.

Born and raised in New Orleans, Fletcher holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from Northwestern State University of Louisiana in Natchitoches.

During her graduate work, she studied English with an emphasis on folk life and Southern culture, then ended up working for the National Park Service in Louisiana.

“Before I came here, I really fell in love with history and culture, and it’s kind of been my path,” Fletcher said.

After Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, Fletcher moved to Arkansas and became a park ranger at Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site around the time of the opening of the new visitor center.

After spending a year at Central High, Fletcher learned a new museum was opening nearby.

“They said, ‘It’s called Mosaic Templars Cultural Center.’ And I was like, ‘What is that?’ I was like, ‘Is that a secret society or fraternity?’” she recalled.

Fletcher ultimately was hired as the museum’s education director.

She said the idea of the state opening a Black history museum intrigued her.

“You just do not see state-funded Black history museums, especially in the South,” Fletcher said.

The museum highlighting Arkansas’ Black history and culture is at the corner of Broadway and West Ninth Street in Little Rock. Mosaic Templars opened in 2008 and is part of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

The history of what is today the cultural center can be traced back to John Edward Bush and Chester W. Keatts, who formed a Black fraternal group in the late 1800s in Little Rock called the Mosaic Templars of America.

The organization derived its name from the biblical story of Moses delivering the Israelites from bondage in Egypt, according to the Central Arkansas Library System’s Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

A four-story headquarters on Ninth Street was opened in 1913 as part of the city’s Black business district, with more additions to follow.

During efforts to open the museum and save the historic property from redevelopment in 2005, a fire destroyed the former headquarters, which had to be rebuilt.

Reflecting on her new role as museum director, Fletcher said she loves walking around the museum when no one else is there and examining the images on the walls. In those moments, she said she thinks to herself, “In their wildest dreams, the people’s stories that we tell would have never thought that there would be a space dedicated to them.”

Sharing the story with the public never gets old, she said, even though her role has changed.

She described the new job as “an opportunity to continue the vision of the directors who came before me,” and praised them for setting a great foundation.

Last year the museum received national accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums — a signal accomplishment that required the museum’s staff to go through an arduous process, Fletcher said.

“To me, accreditation is one of my greatest achievements because I worked really hard — really hard — with the staff to do that,” Fletcher said.

Her appointment follows the completion of phase one of a planned redesign of the museum, including a new theater. Work on a children’s gallery on the museum’s ground floor is underway, and the space is expected to open in September, Fletcher said.

The museum has raised $1.8 million of a planned $3 million fundraising campaign associated with the project, she said.

Fletcher’s appointment was effective May 20, according to a news release from the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, and her salary will be about $62,500.

Asked where she wants the museum to go in the future, Fletcher said staff members want children to be able to visit the museum and “see themselves in the space.”

“We want to give parents an opportunity to talk to their children about race and about how its important that no matter who you are, no matter where you come from, that we are all more alike than we are different,” she added.

Fletcher said the new children’s area will stand out as a first-of-its-kind space among museums and will give young children and families an opportunity to discuss race.

She said Black Americans long have wanted to feel and see “that no matter who you are, there’s a space for everybody.”

Additionally, Fletcher said there is a desire for the museum to be more inclusive of Black history that encompasses the entire state, referring to past exhibits that have focused mainly on Central Arkansas.

The coronavirus pandemic also has motivated the museum to try to push into more online programming and resources, Fletcher said.

Though the museum’s staff is small, “it shouldn’t mean that that can limit us and the services that we provide to people,” she said.

Although the museum’s doors closed for a period of time at the start of the U.S. outbreak last year, staff members worked to document the experiences of Black Arkansans during the pandemic with a collection called “Covid in Black,” intended for a future exhibit.

The crisis of the pandemic also struck at Fletcher’s own family. She lost her mother, Alberta Miller, to covid-19 in January at the age of 68. The museum’s facilities manager, Kenneth Earl Brown Sr., died from covid-19 the next month.

Fletcher donated to the museum items associated with her mother’s battle against the virus, including a notebook Miller used to communicate while receiving oxygen.

One day the museum hopes to put on an exhibit using the collection that has been amassed, she said. Thirty or 40 years from now, staff members want to be able to say they documented an historic moment, as well as the pandemic’s disproportionate effect on the Black community, she explained.

“I’m really proud of that collection — that we kind of had the wisdom and knowledge to put together, and know how huge it would be,” Fletcher said.