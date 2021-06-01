No need for retrial in Woods graft case, government argues

FAYETTEVILLE -- The issues former state Sen. Jon Woods raises in his request for a new trial were dealt during the guilty plea of former Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas argued in a court filing.

Woods is serving an 18-year, four-month prison sentence. A federal court jury in Fayetteville convicted him May 3, 2018, on 15 charges of public corruption for taking kickbacks from state grants he directed to nonprofit groups.

Woods' latest retrial request claims the FBI coerced Hutchinson into giving incriminating information about him. The information Hutchinson gave the FBI should have been protected by attorney-client privilege, the brief in support of Woods' motion claims.

Claims that the two cases are related and that FBI investigators acted inappropriately were raised by Woods when he tried to intervene in Hutchinson's case before Hutchinson pleaded guilty, acting U.S. Attorney Clay Fowlkes said in the government's response to Woods' request.

The court in Hutchinson's case denied Woods' motion to intervene and Hutchinson's motions claiming FBI misconduct.

Woods' was tried and convicted in the federal Western District of Arkansas. Hutchinson's case was in the Eastern District of Arkansas. Woods request for a new trial was filed last month in the Western District.

Hutchinson was the attorney for the lobbyist who pleaded guilty to paying bribes to both Hutchinson and Woods, among others. Hutchinson pleaded guilty in July 2019 in three appearances in different courts to accepting bribes. Hutchinson is a nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Both Hutchinson and Woods accepted bribes from lobbyist Milton "Rusty" Cranford, who also pleaded guilty to corruption charges. Four additional state legislators pleaded guilty or were convicted on corruption-related charges in the investigation. Twelve employees or former employees of a Springfield, Mo.-based nonprofit now known as Preferred Family Healthcare have been convicted, pleaded guilty or are awaiting trial on corruption-related charges.

The graft involved at least $20 million taken from taxpayers or the nonprofit.

FBI investigators in the Woods case, based in Fayetteville in the western district of the federal courts, and FBI investigators in the Hutchinson case, stationed in Little Rock in the eastern court district, cooperated with each other, according to documents filed along with Woods' request for a new trial. The cooperation should have been disclosed before Woods' 2018 trial, the brief argues.

Hutchinson was attorney for Preferred Family in 2014 when the investigation began. Preferred Family employed Cranford at the time.

Even if the government had acted improperly enough to warrant a new trial on the Cranford-related charges, the bulk of Woods' conviction rests on kickbacks taken from Ecclesia College, a Northwest Arkansas entity, the response argues. Hutchinson and Cranford had nothing to do with those kickbacks, the response argues.

In a related matter, the former president of Ecclesia who pleaded guilty in Woods case was released from federal prison after serving most of his three-year sentence on one count of conspiracy. Oren Paris III was released Saturday, federal Bureau of Prisons records show.