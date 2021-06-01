NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Anglers are beating the bushes to catch black bass.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said black bass are biting in shallow water around flooded bushes. Good lures to use include spinner baits and plastic worms. Zoom Flukes are working in clear water, fished around bushes.

Catfish are biting well. Trotlines, limb lines, rod and reel and jug fishing are all working. Try liver or nightcrawlers for channel catfish. Go with live sunfish or minnows to target flathead catfish.

Bluegill are biting worms in shallow water. Crappie can be caught with spider rigs in the White and War Eagle tributaries. Striped bass are starting to hit top-water lures from first light to sunrise. Rocky Branch area is a good place to try.

Walleye reports are spotty. Try jerk baits or nightcrawler rigs.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville recommends trying for crappie with minnows or jigs around brush piles.

Beaver tailwater

Fishing guide Austin Kennedy said trout are biting Power bait fished with light tackle. Small spoons are good in the lure category. Try for walleye by trolling Flicker Shad crank baits or spoons.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie can be caught from the public fishing dock. A yellow jig tipped with a crappie nibble is good to use. Minnows may also work.

Black bass are biting top-water lures. Top-water plugs such as a Zara Spook are working better than buzz baits. Bluegill are biting well on crickets.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carter at the lake office said black bass fishing is good with spinner baits or jig and pigs. Crappie have moved away from shore, but are still biting minnows or jigs. Some big redear sunfish have been caught on worms. Redear seem to be extra large this spring.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said bluegill are biting crickets on all Bella Vista lakes.

Try for black bass with chatter baits and plastic worms. Crappie are one to 12 feet deep and biting jigs or minnows.

Elk River

Big Elk Floats and Camping reports good fishing for black bass with brown, green or white tube baits. Try a Tiny Torpedo top-water lure or small, white Zoom Fluke fished with no weight. Go with nightcrawlers to catch catfish or bluegill.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass at Swepco Lake with top-water lures at dawn or on cloudy days. Use plastic worms and other soft plastic lures day or night.

Stroud said some big channel catfish and blue catfish prowl Swepco Lake. Fish for them with cut bait.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing for largemouth bass at Lake Eucha with Alabama rigs, crank baits and jerk baits. Crappie are biting well on jigs fished around docks and timber. Channel catfish are biting fair on cut bait, liver or worms.

Largemouth bass fishing is good at Grand Lake with crank baits, plastic worms, spinner baits and Alabama rigs fished around brush and docks. Catfish are biting well on live bait or cut bait. Crappie are biting well on jigs or minnows fished around brush and docks.

Lake Tenkiller is fishing well for crappie with minnows or tube jigs worked around brush, docks and standing. Black bass are biting well on crank baits, spinner baits, jerk baits or plastic worms.

Table Rock Lake

Pete's Professional Guide Service said black bass fishing is good with top-water lures. Early, late and cloudy days are best. Work lures on the outside of flooded bushes.

Plastic worms are working well for black bass. Fish them in the front of bushes as well.