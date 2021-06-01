NWA outdoor briefs

Paddlers spruce up War Eagle

The 17th annual War Eagle Appreciation Day cleanup float trip will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on War Eagle Creek.

Volunteers should provide their own boats. Limited free shuttles will be provided by War Eagle Creek Outfitters and OAR Outfitters. Contact the Beaver Watershed Alliance, info@beaverwatershedalliance.org to reserve a shuttle.

Volunteers have two float options. They may float four miles from U.S. 412 access to Withrow Springs State Park or six miles from Arkansas 45 to Gar Hole low-water bridge.

For details contact the alliance at info@beaverwatershedalliance.org or 479-750-8007.

Kings River cleanup set

Kings River Watershed Partnership will host its Carroll County Kings River cleanup Saturday. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Arkansas 187 bridge access at Grandview. Bring a boat and a sack lunch. A cookout, door prizes and live music will take place after the cleanup.

For more information visit kingsriverwatershed.org or call 870-654-4134.

Fish with a veteran

The John W. Brown Fishing with a Vet bass tournament is Saturday at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park. Each team must have at least one military veteran or military personnel.

Entry fee is $80 per team. First prize is $1,500, second is $1,000 and third is $700. Big bass prize is $200. There is a $100 prize for the smallest legal bass weighed. Fishing starts at 6 a.m.

Register at crosschurch.com/fish, or at Hook Line and Sinker in Rogers, Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville or Cross Church in Springdale.

For more information contact Keith Harmon, 479-684-9935, kethh@crosschurch.com.

No license required

Free fishing weekend in Arkansas begins at noon June 11 and runs through June 13. No fishing license nor trout permit is required of residents or nonresidents to fish during free fishing weekend.

Free fishing weekend in Missouri and Oklahoma is June 12-13.

Groups launch Adventure Series

The Fayetteville Adventure Series begins this month with group bicycle rides and educational events for exploring the Ozarks outdoors.

Bike rides will be held the first Saturday and Sunday of each month, starting Saturday. Educational events will be at the Bearded Goat apparel shop on Block Avenue in Fayetteville. A business based in Bentonville and Springfield, Mo. -- 37 North Expeditions -- hosts the series in partnership with Experience Fayetteville and Adventure Subaru in Fayetteville.

For more information on the Fayetteville Adventure Series, visit 37northexpeditions.com.

Team wins at Beaver Lake

Keith Brashers and Nicky Parson won the Northwest Arkansas Team Trail bass tournament held May 22 at Beaver Lake. Their tournament limit of five bass weighed 15.9 pounds.

Ron Rossicoe and Bill Jared were second with five bass at 15.46 pounds. David Louks and Collin Cheatham placed third with five bass at 15.26 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Aaron Jolliff, Stephen Wright, 14.92; fifth, Jeremy Bowman, Trudi Bowman, 14.08; sixth, Allan Shannon, Warren Edwards, 13.95; seventh, Tim Clark (fished solo), 13.7; eighth, Layne McCutcheon, Kelsey Yeager, 13.51; ninth, Bryan Wolfgang, Mike Roughton, 13.5; 10th, Kenneth Peters, Chad Mills, 13.09;

Center marks six months

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a celebration June 12 to mark six months the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center has been open in Springdale.

The event will feature nature activities, exhibits and vendor booths. Groups interested in engaging the public by setting up an exhibit or booth should contact Schelly Corry, the center's director, at schelly.corry@agfc.ar.gov.

Big Bass Bonanza postponed

Beaver Lake Big Bass Bonanza, originally set for June 13, has been rescheduled for fall. Beaver Watershed Alliance hosts the event and will announce the new date soon.

Drive funds campsite renovation

Pack Rat Outdoor Center in Fayetteville is holding a drive to raise funds for campsite restoration on some heavily traveled sections of the Ozark Highlands Trail.

Each time a donor contributes $10 to the fund at the store, through June 30, her name will be entered into a drawing for a prize package of outdoor gear, including a backpack stove, water filter, clothing and more.

The Ozark Highlands Trail is a long-distance hiking trail that runs more than 200 miles through the Arkansas Ozarks. For details visit www.packratoc.com.

Project seeks seed collectors

Project Wingspan, a regional seed collection and habitat effort of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, seeks volunteer seed collectors and collection sites. Volunteers will identify and collect seeds of milkweed and common native nectar plants beneficial to monarch butterflies and other imperiled pollinators.

Seed collectors receive training and education. Project Wingspan also seeks collection sites in Northwest Arkansas where volunteers may gather seeds.

To volunteer as a seed collector, complete the online volunteer form at https://tinyurl.com/Wingspan-volunteer. To sign up as a possible seed collection site, fill out the form https://tinyurl.com/PWseedsite. For more information contact Sara Wittenberg, Arkansas project leader, sw@pollinator.org.