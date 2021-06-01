Off the Wire

BASEBALL

Ozuna granted bond

Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna was granted a $20,000 bond Monday on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery against his wife. Ozuna was jailed Saturday after police officers in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs said they witnessed him attacking his wife, Genesis, while responding to a 911 call. During his initial appearance in Fulton County Magistrate Court, Ozuna was ordered to have no contact with his wife. In court, attorneys said the couple were in the process of divorce. Genesis Ozuna was arrested on a domestic violence charge in Miami a year ago. A statement from the Sandy Springs Police Department said officers entered a home where the front door was open and heard screaming from inside. Officers said they saw Ozuna grab his wife by the neck and throw her against a wall, in addition to striking her with a cast on his injured left hand. Police said the victim had visible injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

Kopech placed on IL

The Chicago White Sox placed pitcher Michael Kopech on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring on Monday. The team also recalled right-hander Jimmy Lambert from Class AAA Charlotte to serve as the club's 27th man for its doubleheader against the Indians. Kopech, who is 2-0 with a 1.78 ERA in 3 starts and 13 games, had been on the bereavement list last week. The 25-year-old's stint on the injured list is retroactive to May 28. Lambert, 26, had a 7.71 ERA in five starts with Charlotte. He has worked three innings or less in all five outings.

Phillies OF out for season

An MRI exam confirmed that Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn ruptured his left Achilles tendon, the team announced Monday. The injury will end Quinn's season, require surgery and prevent him from returning for nine to 12 months, according to the Phillies. Quinn, 28, was injured Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. He went down as he was rounding third base on Ronald Torreyes' two-run double in the fifth inning but managed to get up and hop across the plate to score. This marks the second time in Quinn's injury-marred career that he has injured an Achilles. He ruptured his right Achilles in the minor leagues in 2013 and missed nearly seven months before returning six weeks into the 2014 season.

Cubs make moves

The Chicago Cubs placed right-hander Trevor Williams on the 10-day injured list Monday, adding another name to their long list of injured players. Williams was scheduled to start Monday against San Diego, but he had an appendectomy Sunday. Kohl Stewart was recalled from Class AAA Iowa to take Williams' turn against the Padres. Despite a rash of injuries, the Cubs won 12 of 16 heading into the series with San Diego. Williams, Jason Heyward, Jake Marisnick, Nico Hoerner, Matt Duffy, Alec Mills and Justin Steele have gone on the IL since May 10. "You want to cry uncle sometimes," Manager David Ross said. "But it is what we're dealing with and guys have done a nice job of coming up and helping us win ballgames." There is no timetable for Williams' return. Ross said the pitcher has a follow-up appointment on Thursday.

LACROSSE

Virginia rallies for title

Matt Moore and Connor Shellenberger scored four goals apiece and goalie Alex Rode made a huge save in the final seconds, and Virginia held off previously unbeaten Maryland 17-16 Monday to win its second consecutive NCAA men's lacrosse championship. The Cavaliers (14-4) won their seventh national championship and ended a 17-game winning streak by Maryland (15-1) dating to last season. The combined 33 goals marked the highest-scoring championship game since Syracuse beat Johns Hopkins 17-16 in 1983. The Terrapins, playing in their sixth final in 11 years, rallied after trailing by five goals in the middle of the fourth quarter.

BASKETBALL

U.S. 3-on-3 team loses

When the 3-on-3 street version of basketball makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo, the United States men's team won't be there. The U.S. lost to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of an Olympic qualifying tournament on Sunday that offered three tickets to the eight-team lineup at the games. The Americans were world champions in 2019 and had former NBA players Dominique Jones and Robbie Hummel on a four-player roster for the qualifying event in Graz, Austria. The Dutch were joined by Latvia and Poland in an Olympic lineup that already included Japan, China, Russia and Serbia. The eighth place will be awarded at a tournament this week in Hungary for lower-ranked nations. The U.S. women did advance in Austria to the Olympics along with France and Japan.

HOCKEY

Canadiens advance

Carey Price made 29 saves and the Montreal Canadiens advanced to the second round by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in Game 7 on Monday night. Brendan Gallagher, Corey Perry and Tyler Toffoli also scored for the Canadiens, who stormed back from a 3-1 deficit for the third time in franchise history to win a series. Eric Staal had two assists for Montreal, which advanced to the second round for the first time since 2015. The Canadiens will take on Winnipeg after the Jets swept Edmonton in the Canadian-based North Division's other series. Game 1 is Wednesday at Winnipeg. William Nylander had a late goal and Jack Campbell stopped 20 shots for Toronto, which hasn't advanced in the postseason since 2004. The Maple Leafs appeared in control of this series while taking a 3-1 lead, but Montreal forced a deciding Game 7 by winning two in a row in overtime.

Islanders tie series

Casey Cizikas scored on a breakaway with 14:48 gone in the first overtime and Semyon Varlamov returned to the net to make 39 saves, leading the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Monday night and knotting their second-round playoff series at one game apiece. Cizikas picked up a loose puck that bounced off Boston forward Charlie Coyle's skate and raced in all alone on Tuukka Rask before beating the Boston goalie high on the stick side. Game 3 is Thursday night at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y. Josh Bailey, Kyle Palmieri and Jean-Gabriel Pageau all scored in the second period as the Islanders rallied from a 1-0 deficit to take a 3-1 lead. Boston's Brad Marchand set up Patrice Bergeron's one-timer to make it a one-goal game midway through the third. Marchand then tied it with a goal of his own about five minutes later. Rask made 38 saves in his 100th career playoff game, and Coyle scored Boston's other goal.

Kadri's suspension upheld

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman upheld an eight-game suspension issued to Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri after his illegal check to the head of Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of a first-round series against St. Louis. Bettman heard Kadri's appeal before announcing his decision Monday. The incident took place at 6:26 of the third period on May 19 in Game 2. Kadri was assessed a match penalty for the check to Faulk. Kadri missed the last two games of the Blues series -- Colorado advanced with a four-game sweep -- and Game 1 of the Avalanche's second-round series vs. Vegas on Sunday night. If the suspension -- the sixth of Kadri's career -- is not completed during the playoffs, any remaining games will be served at the beginning of next season. The 30-year-old Kadri was the only Avalanche player to suit up in all 56 regular-season games. He finished with 11 goals and 21 assists.

