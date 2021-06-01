Officer to enforce rental rules on city agenda

HOT SPRINGS -- The ordinance establishing regulations for short-term residential rental businesses in the city takes effect today, requiring owners of properties listed for rent on online marketplaces such as Vrbo and Airbnb to comply with the regulatory scheme the board adopted last month.

The Hot Springs Board of Directors will consider an ordinance that would allow the city to hire a police officer to help enforce the regulations. The ordinance's adoption would increase the number of uniformed officers budgeted in the police fund to 110 and transfer $92,387 from the general fund to the police fund.

The request for board action said the transfer includes $34,148 for six months of salary and benefits, $13,449 for equipment and $44,790 for a patrol unit.

"This will be a sworn position, what we call a gun toter, and a fully certified law enforcement officer," Police Chief Chris Chapmond told the board last week. "That way they can handle any criminal issue that's related to the short-term rentals or any other duties we put upon them."

City Manager Bill Burrough told the board short-term rental complaints such as excessive noise and vehicles blocking city rights of way, two issues that came up during the listening session the board hosted in March, are better handled by a law enforcement officer than a civilian in the city's planning and development department.

"If we had a person in neighborhood services, they would end up having to turn around and call a police officer and bring a uniform off the street over to that particular property," Burrough said. "As we discussed that, it seemed to make more sense to go ahead and have a badged officer, a uniformed police officer, in that role that could work in conjunction with someone in neighborhood services."

An ordinance the board adopted in March imposed a 135-day moratorium, effective at the end of last week, on the issuing of business licenses for short-term rentals. The moratorium runs through mid-October, but the city said it plans to ask the board to lift the pause in 60 to 90 days. The March ordinance also prohibits short-term rentals from operating in the city without a business license.

The city received more than 250 applications for short-term rental business licenses ahead of the moratorium, according to information it provided in response to a records request.

An annual cap of 700 short-term rentals has been established in areas zoned for residential use. The city said the cap will protect the availability of affordable housing and address quality of life issues raised by neighborhoods where short-term rentals have proliferated.