100 years ago

June 1, 1921

• That the name of R. T. Simmons should go on the ballot as Democratic nominee at the special Jackson county election for assessor, June 11, was the opinion issued yesterday by Attorney General J. S. Utley at the request of Jackson county election commissioners. Simmons and W. H. Terrell were contestants in the Democratic primary for assessor, and Terrell was declared the nominee by the County Central Committee. Terrell was elected in the general election and entered into the office. Simmons filed a contest and on May 23 the Circuit Court found that Simmons had received about 90 votes more than Terrell in the primary, and entered an order ousting Terrell and declaring Simmons the nominee.

50 years ago

June 1, 1971

• The state Supreme Court Monday quashed a 30-day sentence for contempt of court that Circuit Judge Russell C. Roberts of Conway imposed last December 10 against Michael Morrow, 19, of Little Rock, because he wouldn't get his hair cut. The appeal record contained no evidence that Morrow's long hair, which reached his shoulders, created a "plain and unavoidable necessity" that he be punished to "protect the authority of (Judge Roberts)," said the unanimous opinion written by Associate Justice Lyle Brown.

25 years ago

June 1, 1996

• Lt. Gov. Mike Huckabee had planned to put his campaign for the U.S. Senate into high gear this weekend. There was to be an open house at his Little Rock campaign headquarters, a meeting of county coordinators and a rally at Ray Winder Field. On Thursday night, Huckabee announced he was withdrawing from the Senate race to devote his attention to governing the state. So instead of planning campaign events, the Republican spent Friday at the Capitol, meeting with Democratic Gov. Jim Guy Tucker for the first time since Tucker's conviction Tuesday on two felony charges. Tucker announced Tuesday night that he would resign as governor on or before July 15.

10 years ago

June 1, 2011

• For those inside the gates at last weekend's Riverfest, there was music, drinks, food and fireworks in abundance. But outside the gates of the annual downtown festival, there was a different dynamic. After reports of fights, robberies, shootings and a stabbing, Little Rock police officials said they have launched multiple investigations into incidents in the downtown area near the popular Riverfest.