PA's Schueck receives PWO offer from Hogs

Arkansas has extended a preferred walk-on offer to Pulaski Academy linebacker Mason Schueck.

Schueck, 6-2, 220 pounds, also has scholarship offers from Presbyterian University and Arkansas Baptist College.

“I am truly honored,” Schueck said. “It’s what I have been working so hard for and all of it is finally paying off. Love what Coach (Sam) Pittman and his staff are doing up in Fayetteville.”

He started at center while making All-Conference as a sophomore and junior, but has been moved to linebacker for his senior season. He has a 315-pound bench press and 435-pound squat.

Schueck plans to attend several college camps this summer, including Central Arkansas and Harding.

“I am going to SMU this Saturday, Northwestern next Tuesday,” he said. “Arkansas on (June) 16th.”