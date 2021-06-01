Shot-clinic planners think small

FALLON, Nev. -- Pickup drivers motor up to a white trailer in a parking lot on Fallon Paiute-Shoshone land in Nevada's high desert and within a few moments they're handed forms to sign, jabbed with coronavirus vaccine and sent on their way.

The pop-up clinic 60 miles east of Reno is one of 28 locations in the state where the Federal Emergency Management Agency has dispatched mobile vaccination units to ensure people in far-flung rural areas and one-stoplight towns can get inoculated.

It's one of the tactics health officials are using across the country to counter waning interest in vaccinations. In tiny towns, churches, ballparks, strip clubs and even marijuana dispensaries, officials are setting up shop and offering incentives to entice people as the nation struggles to reach herd immunity.

In Nevada, health officials acknowledge they're unlikely to hit their goal of vaccinating 75% of the population. Their push in northern Nevada is headquartered at the Reno Livestock Events Center, where 65-year-old Dan Lavely and others are showing up for shots.

Lavely said he teared up while thanking the nurses who vaccinated him.

"I told them I was just so thankful that they were volunteering their time to help get us back to normal so I can go shop at the mall or go to the beach at Lake Tahoe," said Lavely, who works at a store in neighboring Sparks. Waiting to get vaccinated had nothing to do with safety concerns or distrust of the government, he said.

"It was a scheduling deal. Plus, my middle name is procrastinator," Lavely said.

Two FEMA trailers have meandered through Nevada to towns without pharmacies, clinics or other vaccination sites, giving doctors, nurses and National Guardsmen a first-hand look at rural and tribal communities where finding vaccinations has been difficult for residents.

"That's our philosophy: It doesn't make any difference if there are two [people] nor 200," said Peggy Franklin, a volunteer nurse who has traveled alongside a FEMA trailer to Fallon, Alamo, Panaca and other towns.

To preserve the vaccine, the trailers are equipped with ultra-cold refrigerators powered by generators-on-wheels. On Monday, the two clinics completed six-week loops through Nevada that included returning to finish two-shot regimens.

Initially, the goal was to vaccinate 250 people a day at each stop. But the numbers have varied as vaccine supply has increased and demand has fallen.

"Just a month ago, people were still having a hard time finding vaccination sites. That's really changed in the last three or four weeks, and now we're trying to find people that are more vaccine-hesitant," said Marc Reynolds, a doctor from Fallon who has volunteered at the mobile clinic in his hometown and the state prison in Lovelock.

The clinics have delivered 7,600 shots during two tours of Nevada and have also been used in Arizona, Illinois, Kentucky and other states. Nevada Division of Emergency Management Chief Dave Fogerson said people in the remote communities of the state "probably would not have got it any other way."

Gerlach, for example, is 100 miles from the closest pharmacy in Reno-Sparks. With just 34 people, it was once home to a booming gypsum mine on the edge of the desert that hosts 80,000 visitors each year for the Burning Man Festival. The desolate landscape was featured in this year's Academy Award-winning movie "Nomadland."

Nearly half of Nevada's eligible population has had at least an initial vaccination, but rates have varied.

In Clark and Washoe counties, home to Las Vegas and Reno, about half of those eligible have gotten at least one dose, the state reported. The rate has been about half that in Eureka and Elko counties, while Storey County has seen just a 15% rate.

As infection rates drop and the state moves further away from the height of the pandemic, officials acknowledge that persuading the vaccine-hesitant to get shots won't get easier. On the heels of the FEMA effort, they've been preparing similar pop-up events in urban centers, suburban neighborhoods and unconventional venues ranging from a Las Vegas strip club to a truck stop along an interstate that runs to Utah.

"It's important that the people running the vaccination events look like the community," said Jeanne Freeman of Carson City Health and Human Services. "Comfort levels are important. Sometimes just being in a familiar location."

DOSES ABROAD

In April, the Biden administration announced plans to share millions of vaccine doses with the world by the end of June. Five weeks later, nations around the globe are still waiting -- with growing impatience -- to learn where the vaccines will go and how they will be distributed.

To President Joe Biden, the doses represent a modern-day "arsenal of democracy," serving as the ultimate carrot for America's partners abroad, but also as a necessary tool for global health, capable of saving millions of lives and returning a semblance of normalcy to friends and foes alike.

The central question is what share of doses should be provided to those who need it most and how many should be reserved for U.S. partners?

The answer, so far at least, appears to be that the administration will provide the bulk of the doses to COVAX, the United Nations-backed program meant to meet the needs of lower-income countries. While the percentage is not yet finalized, it would mark a substantial -- and immediate -- boost to the lagging COVAX effort, which to date has shared just 76 million doses.

The Biden administration is considering reserving about a fourth of its surplus doses for the U.S. to dispense directly to individual nations of its choice. The growing stockpile is seen not only as a testament to American ingenuity, but also its global privilege.

More than 50% of Americans have received at least one dose, and more than 135 million are fully vaccinated, helping bring the rate of cases and deaths in the U.S. to the lowest level since the earliest days of the pandemic.

Scores of countries have requested doses from the United States, but to date only Mexico and Canada have received any -- a combined 4.5 million doses. The U.S. also has announced plans to share enough shots with South Korea to vaccinate its 550,000 troops who serve alongside American service members.

The broader U.S. sharing plan is still being finalized, a White House official said, having been the subject of policy debate in the White House and across the federal government, and also involving COVAX and other stakeholders such as drug manufacturers and logistics experts.

"Our nation's going to be the arsenal of vaccines for the rest of the world," Biden said May 17 in announcing the U.S. pledge. He added that, compared with other countries such as Russia and China that have sought to leverage their domestically produced doses, "we will not use our vaccines to secure favors from other countries."

Still, the partnership with the South Korean military points to the ability of the U.S. to use its vaccine stockpile to benefit some of its better-off allies.

"It's obviously challenging because so many countries face this need right now," said Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, in testimony on Capitol Hill last week. She called the decision of where to send doses "an urgent question."

The decision, Power said, hinges on some combination of "the relationship we have with the countries, the public health and epidemiological scientific trajectory of the disease, and a sense of where the vaccines can do the most good, the infrastructure and readiness of countries to receive vaccines."

The U.S. under Biden also has pledged $4 billion to COVAX, which has committed to sharing the doses with more than 90 countries, including many with which the U.S. has tumultuous relations.

Leaving it to COVAX to decide how the bulk of the U.S.-provided doses are distributed is seen by the administration as the most equitable way to determine who benefits. It also could let the U.S. avoid any political fallout that might come from sharing the vaccine directly with adversaries.

"It's not only a symbol of American values -- it's smart global health policy," said Tom Hart, acting CEO of the ONE Campaign, which has pressed the administration to move faster. "An outbreak in North Korea or Iran or somewhere else where we might have tensions, viruses travel no matter where they're flourishing, and I don't want a variant cooking up in some remote part of the world, anywhere in the world, which then might get around the current vaccines that we've got."

Even if the bulk of the U.S.-shared doses are distributed through COVAX, Power told senators, "It will be very clear where those doses are coming from."

"People will be very clear that these are American doses coming as a result of American ingenuity and the generosity of the American people," she added.

Globally, more than 3.5 million people are confirmed to have died from the coronavirus. The U.S. has seen the largest confirmed loss of life at more than 594,000 people.

IN INDIA

Meanwhile, New Delhi, the capital of India, which just weeks ago suffered the devastating force of the coronavirus, with tens of thousands of new infections daily and funeral pyres that burned day and night, is taking its first steps back toward normalcy.

Officials on Monday reopened manufacturing and construction activity, allowing workers in those industries to return to their jobs after six weeks of staying home. The move came after a sharp drop in new infections, at least by the official numbers, and as hospital wards emptied and the strain on medicine and supplies has eased.

Life on the streets will not return to normal immediately. Schools and most businesses are still closed. The Delhi Metro system, which reopened after last year's nationwide lockdown, has suspended service again.

But the city government's easing of restrictions will allow people like Ram Niwas Gupta and his employees to begin returning to work -- and to start repairing India's ailing economy.

"Immediately we will not be able to start work, but slowly in six to 10 days we will be able to mobilize labor and material and start the work," said Gupta.

Even a small opening represents a gamble by city officials. Just 3% of India's 1.4 billion people are fully vaccinated. Because of limited health infrastructure and public reporting, the state of the pandemic in rural areas -- including some just outside New Delhi -- is largely unknown.

Experts are already predicting a third wave while cautioning that the lull in New Delhi may be just a respite in the second wave.

IN CHINA

China on Monday reimposed travel controls on its southern province of Guangdong, announcing that anyone leaving the region must be tested for the virus following a spike in infections.

Guangdong, which borders Hong Kong, recorded 20 new confirmed cases, all contracted locally, in the 24 hours through midnight Sunday. The numbers are low compared with many places in the world, but the rise has rattled Chinese leaders who thought they had the disease under control.

People leaving Guangdong by plane, train, bus or private car after 10 p.m. Monday must present results of a nucleic acid test within the past 72 hours, the provincial government announced. It said testing stations for truck drivers would be set up on major roads.

The government of the provincial capital, Guangzhou, a business center of 15 million people, last month ordered mass testing after locally acquired infections were found. The government said 700,000 people had been tested through last Wednesday.

On Saturday, residents of one Guangzhou neighborhood were ordered to stay home for door-to-door testing. In some areas, outdoor markets and child-care facilities were closed and in-person grade-school classes and indoor restaurant dining canceled.

The mainland's official death toll stands at 4,846 out of 102,991 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Information for this article was contributed by Scott Sonner, Sam Metz, Zeke Miller and staff members of The Associated Press; and by Emily Schmall, Karan Deep Singh and Hari Kumar of The New York Times. Metz is a corps member for the AP/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative, a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

