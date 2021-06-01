State covid cases rise by 69; governor notes slowdown in testing, vaccinations

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose by just 69 on Tuesday following a slowdown in testing over the holiday weekend, while the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in the state rose by one.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by one, to 5,834.

"Today’s report shows another day of lower testing and lower vaccinations due to the Memorial Day weekend," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

"We have several vaccination clinics around the state this week, and you’ll be eligible to receive an incentive for doing your part."

After increasing by six on Monday, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose Tuesday to 201.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators remained at 38.

The increase in cases was larger than the one a day earlier but less than a quarter the size of the increase the previous Tuesday.

The average number of cases added to the state's tallies each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 134, setting a new low for the year.

The number of vaccine doses that had been administered in the state, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, rose by 1,525.

That was slightly higher than the rise a day earlier but down by more than 7,800 from the increase the previous Tuesday.

The average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 5,657, its lowest level since Feb. 20.