State setfor bootcamp onthe arts

An act passed this session will bring together state government, nonprofit, for-profit and academic sectors to identify gaps and opportunities to advance art and technology throughout Arkansas.

Act 577 (SB531) created the Arkansas Legislative Arts and Technology Boot Camp to develop and find a way to fund the maintenance of a statewide database of arts, cultural and technology resources.

Primary sponsors Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, and Rep. Les Warren, R-Hot Springs, worked with the advocacy organization Arkansans for the Arts to develop the legislation. The bill passed 33-1 in the Senate and 69-18 in the House.

Two legislators will be appointed from each of the eight creative districts taken from those established by the Arkansas Arts Council. The first meeting will be held no later than Oct. 1

The database will be a first of its kind, said Sandy Martin, president of Arkansans for the Art, which will house the information.

"This database will not only allow us to create snapshots of each county, or even city, of what's available, it allows us the opportunity to connect them," she said. "It will also allow us to assist with the grant makers and funders and foundations to give them a more crisp outlook of where the potential is and where they might be able to more effectively and efficiently spend their money."

The boot camp will create a report with observations and recommendation for the governor, the Legislative Council, the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, planning and development districts, other relevant state agencies and the public, according to the act.

Arkansans for the Arts has created an online survey as the first step in finding the people and organizations in the arts, technology and intersections of those fields. The survey can be found at arkansansforthearts.org.

"This is an exploration. This is asking, 'Who's out there?' because often someone may think they know the parameters of the conversation, but I can say right now that we don't know the parameters of the conversation," said Lenore Shoults, chair of the Arts and Technology Boot Camp for the organization. "We need to find out who's already doing the work so we can build on what's already here."

The legislation is a product of years of planning and work to change the perception of the arts when it comes to the economy and economic policy.

Arkansans for the Arts was founded in 2014 with funds from Windgate Foundation and Gov. Mike Beebe to raise awareness about the creative economy.

In 2018, the group met with Elliott, who in partnership with Warren created the bipartisan Legislative Arts Caucus. This cause has met with creatives across the state in town hall meetings in all of the eight districts.

Arkansas needs to focus on place-based growth rather than just chasing the next big factory to grow the economy and keep talent in the the state, Elliott said.

"We need to see our places in more imaginative ways and see what's there," she said. "We need to do the work to show people what's here."

This term "creative economy" is broad-reaching, including enterprises and people who produce and distribute goods and services in which the aesthetic, intellectual and emotional engagement of the consumer gives the product value. As the act states, Arkansas' creative economy consists of many industries, including agriculture and agribusiness; tourism and recreation; health and wellness; technology; consumer products; and cottage industries.

Around 30% of all employees in the state of Arkansas work in creative industries, according to the 2017 Americans for the Arts state report referenced in the legislation. The nonprofit arts and culture sector generated $2.9 billion of the state's gross domestic product.

With Hot Springs' music festival, art galleries and craft culture, Warren said he understood the importance of art for quality of life but has gained a larger appreciation for the job creation and overall economic impact through working with people across the state.

"There's money behind all forms of art," Warren said. "We just want to get the word out there about all the great things Arkansas has to offer."

Shoults said technology is included in this endeavor because it is integral to the creative economy. The objective of these camps and the database is to take people in industries often siloed from one another and create a way to build connections that will drive the economy of the future.

"Technology has changed from the disciplines themselves, to the way we market art and creativity," Arkansas Arts Council Director Patrick Ralston said. "Technology has revolutionized the art world. As a photographer, high-definition digital capture has changed the way I do my art.

"I can't think of a discipline that hasn't been substantially changed by the growth of digital technology."