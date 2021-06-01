BASEBALL

SAU's season ends in NCAA regional

The Southern Arkansas University baseball team's season ended Monday afternoon with a 12-5 loss to Central Missouri in the NCAA Division II Central Regional in Warrensburg. Mo.

The Muleriders (30-16) were playing their third game in 24 hours after winning twice Sunday to advance to Monday's regional final.

Kobe Morris led the Muleriders with three hits and Jacob Martinez had two hits. Jacob Womack (8-2) took the loss after allowing 5 runs on 9 hits in 3 1/3 innings.

SAU took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning with run-scoring singles by Morris and Martinez. Central Missouri scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning to regain the lead 5-2.

The Muleriders pulled within 5-4 in the fifth inning on an RBI double by Martinez and a run-scoring single by Brett McGee. But Central Missouri pulled away, scoring three runs in the sixth, and two runs in the seventh and eighth innings, to extend their lead to 12-4.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services