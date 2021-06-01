Super Quiz: Clothing

A close-fitting, one-piece garment worn especially by dancers and gymnasts.
This long, loose Hawaiian dress hangs free from the shoulders.
Clothing phrase: Wearing your heart on your ----------.
This type of shirt is also the name of the largest of the Channel Islands.
This type of simple dress is worn by nuns.
This garment is named after a man who led the Charge of the Light Brigade.
This short jacket, usually for a woman, is also the name of a dance from Spain.
These tight-fitting riding pants bear the name of a former state in India.
What is pret-a-porter clothing?
ANSWERS:
Leotard
Muumuu
Sleeve
Jersey
Habit
Cardigan
Bolero
Jodhpurs
Clothing that is ready to wear