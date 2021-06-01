Sections
Super Quiz: Clothing

Today at 1:45 a.m.

  1. A close-fitting, one-piece garment worn especially by dancers and gymnasts.

  2. This long, loose Hawaiian dress hangs free from the shoulders.

  3. Clothing phrase: Wearing your heart on your ----------.

  4. This type of shirt is also the name of the largest of the Channel Islands.

  5. This type of simple dress is worn by nuns.

  6. This garment is named after a man who led the Charge of the Light Brigade.

  7. This short jacket, usually for a woman, is also the name of a dance from Spain.

  8. These tight-fitting riding pants bear the name of a former state in India.

  9. What is pret-a-porter clothing?

ANSWERS:

  1. Leotard

  2. Muumuu

  3. Sleeve

  4. Jersey

  5. Habit

  6. Cardigan

  7. Bolero

  8. Jodhpurs

  9. Clothing that is ready to wear

