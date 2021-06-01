Super Quiz: Clothing

A close-fitting, one-piece garment worn especially by dancers and gymnasts.

This long, loose Hawaiian dress hangs free from the shoulders.

Clothing phrase: Wearing your heart on your ----------.

This type of shirt is also the name of the largest of the Channel Islands.

This type of simple dress is worn by nuns.

This garment is named after a man who led the Charge of the Light Brigade.

This short jacket, usually for a woman, is also the name of a dance from Spain.

These tight-fitting riding pants bear the name of a former state in India.