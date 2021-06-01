Thunderstorms, flood threat kick off stormy week in Arkansas, neighboring states

SHREVEPORT, La. — Parts of the South could see strong thunderstorms that bring the potential for some flooding.

The national Storm Prediction Center is forecasting a marginal risk of severe storms on Tuesday for parts of Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Hail and damaging wind gusts will be among the threats from Tuesday's storms.

Flood watches on Tuesday covered a large part of Arkansas and small parts of eastern Oklahoma and southern Missouri.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Shreveport say the region will see a moist and unstable environment for the next few days.