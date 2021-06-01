Vaccine passport pushed in N.Y.

On the Upper East Side in Manhattan, N.Y., a well-heeled crowd displayed it to get into a socially distanced dance performance at the Park Avenue Armory. In Chelsea, people showed it to attend a John Mulaney stand-up set at City Winery. And in Troy, N.Y., patrons are using it to enter a speakeasy-style bar that admits only vaccinated guests.

This magic ticket is New York state's Excelsior Pass, which was introduced in March as the first and only government-issued vaccine passport in the country. It's accessible, for now, only to people who have been vaccinated in the state.

Officials hope it can help New Yorkers feel confident about the safety of businesses and jump-start the economy. But for that to happen, they'll need for more people and businesses to start using it and for vaccine passports to become more widely accepted.

Though they are basically just QR codes on people's phones that indicate their vaccination status, vaccine passports have become a political flash point among conservatives who say they violate privacy.

About 1.1 million Excelsior passes have been downloaded onto phones and computers, according to the state, which is only a fraction of the 8.9 million New Yorkers who have been fully vaccinated. But officials are hopeful it will catch on more widely.

Eric Piscini, vice president for emerging business networks at IBM, which developed the pass for the state, said New York was in discussions with other states so the pass could be used by out-of-state residents in New York and by New Yorkers elsewhere.

However, states including Georgia, Alabama, Arizona and Florida have banned the use of vaccine passports, presenting the bans as measures to protect individual privacy and vaccination choice.

In New York, some lawmakers are backing legislation that would provide additional privacy protections.

But though major sports venues and a growing number of smaller New York businesses are embracing the app, the vast majority of businesses are not requiring any proof of vaccination.

For those who accept the Excelsior Pass, paper vaccine cards must also be accepted as a form of proof, the state said. And civic technology experts warn that the passes can be gamed relatively easily, just like the paper versions.

It took Albert Fox Cahn, executive director of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, a nonprofit watchdog group, just 11 minutes to download someone else's Excelsior Pass through information the person had posted on social media and through Google searches, he said. Many people have posted pictures of their vaccination cards, which include a person's name, birthday, date of vaccination and type of shot.

And each pass can be uploaded to a limitless number of devices, or printed out and copied. The Excelsior Pass, which cost the state $2.5 million to develop, contains no biometric data for privacy reasons, so it needs to be compared against an ID -- an extra step that, in practice, sometimes isn't taken.

"We need to realize that as much as we want a magic piece of software to be able to tell us whether the person next to us is vaccinated, these apps really can't," Cahn said. "At the end of the day, it's largely built on trust."