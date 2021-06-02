Teen charged as adult in Jacksonville shooting, robbery, police say

A Sherwood teen has been arrested and charged with attempted capital murder in the shooting of a minor in Jacksonville.

On May 21, officers responded to 121 Roosevelt Circle at around 12:40 a.m. for a report of an aggravated robbery, according to a news release from Jacksonville police.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a minor suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Police have not released the victim’s name, age, or condition.

Officers, with the help of U.S. Marshals, served a search warrant on Tuesday for Jevarious Holmes, 17, on charges of aggravated robbery and attempted capital murder, according to the release.

Police said Holmes is being charged as an adult.

The investigation is ongoing.