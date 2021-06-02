Arkansas traffic accidents kill 4 people, police report

Arkansas State Police confirmed the deaths of four Arkansans in crashes across the state Monday and Tuesday, according to fatal crash reports.

A two-vehicle crash in Little Rock left a Russellville woman dead after her car was hit by a truck on the interstate Tuesday afternoon, a fatal report said.

Kristal Pelts, 38, of Russellville lost control of her 1997 Subaru Legacy while traveling over the raised concrete median while merging onto the northbound lanes Interstate 430 from Interstate 630 westbound at 1:50 p.m. and was struck by a 2016 Dodge Ram traveling north, according to the report.

Subaru passenger Patricia Sorrells, 57, of Russellville was killed in the crash, the report said.

Pelts was taken to Baptist Health Little Rock for treatment, and no one in the Ram was injured, according to the report.

The report states conditions were rainy and wet.

While traveling south on U.S. 167, a Melbourne man lost control of his motorcycle and struck a utility pole Monday evening, according to a report.

Guy Saber, 52, lost control while negotiating a curve to the left in his 2014 Yamaha when he left the roadway and struck a ditch embankment before hitting the pole at 7:02 p.m., the report said.

Saber was taken to White River Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to the report.

Conditions were clear and dry, the report states.

According to another state police report, a Salem man left the roadway and overturned his vehicle Monday morning in Camp.

Spencer Matty, 27, drove his Chevrolet off the roadway while traveling south on Arkansas 9 and it struck a concrete culvert before overturning, the report said.

Conditions were clear and dry, the report said.

A Ward man struck an embankment on a state highway in Prairie County after losing control of his vehicle Monday evening, according to a state police report.

Jack Fitzhugh, 48, ran off the roadway on the south side of Arkansas 38 in Hickory Plains while heading east and over-corrected, striking the embankment in his 2007 GMC, the report said.

The report states conditions were clear and dry.