Baker team offers list of jury queries

As the trial of embattled former state Sen. Gilbert Baker inches closure, his legal team submitted a supplemental juror questionnaire last week.

The questionnaire, a list of questions for prospective jurors, is one part of the jury-selection process before Baker's trial, which is to begin July 26.

Baker, a longtime official in state Republican politics, was indicted on bribery and wire-fraud charges in 2019 related to allegations that a judge reduced a monetary judgment against a nursing home in exchange for a bribe.

The questionnaire, submitted by Baker's attorney J. Blake Hendrix, includes asking prospective jurors about what news they watch and read, what political party they affiliate with and what websites they frequent.

One question asks prospective jurors what "broadcast news stations" they watch, including MSNBC, Fox News, CNN and Public Television, among some of the options.

Another question asks prospective jurors to list "Internet websites that you visit regularly, or any email lists or message services you subscribe to, for news/current events."

Other questions pertained to political affiliation and activities, while some questions are biographical or personal. In total there are 92 questions on the questionnaire.

Baker is accused of bribing former circuit judge Michael Maggio as part of a scheme to get Maggio to lower a financial judgment against Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in the death of patient Martha Bull, according to a 2019 federal indictment.

The scheme landed Maggio in prison after he pleaded guilty to bribery and after admitting that he reduced the monetary judgment against Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center from $5.2 million to $1 million.

Baker, who worked as a lobbyist, helped arrange contributions for Maggio's campaign for a seat on the Arkansas Court of Appeals in exchange for lowering the judgment, according to the indictment. Baker has pleaded innocent.

Two days before Maggio's July 10, 2013, ruling, Michael Morton, owner of Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, wrote or had an employee write checks to 10 political action committees provided by Baker. Maggio's campaign received a portion of those funds, according to the indictment.

Those 10 checks, sent to Baker's home via FedEx, also included two $25,000 checks to a nonprofit trade association, $100,000 to the University of Central Arkansas and $48,000 to someone dubbed "Individual E" in the indictment.

Rhonda Wood, a circuit judge at the time and now an associate justice on the Arkansas Supreme Court, confirmed that she is Individual E.

In total Morton sent Baker $228,000 in checks, according to the indictment.

Baker served in the state Senate from 2001 to January 2013. He also served as the chairman for the Arkansas Republican Party and launched an unsuccessful bid for the U.S. Senate in 2010.