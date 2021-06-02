Benintendi's grand slam powers Royals by Pirates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 10-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

Salvador Perez had 2 homers and 3 RBI to help the Royals sweep the two-game series. Brady Singer (3-4) allowed 5 runs -- 4 earned -- and 8 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Wil Crowe (0-4) took the loss. He gave up 8 runs and 8 hits in 4-plus innings.

Adam Frazier, who led the National League with 40 hits in May, doubled twice for the Pirates.

Benintendi drove in the Royals' first run with a single in the first inning.

The Pirates scored three times in the third. Singer loaded the bases with no outs on an infield single, a walk and a hit batter. An RBI single by Bryan Reynolds and sacrifice flies by Gregory Polanco and Ben Gamel knocked in the next two runs.

Kevin Newman singled and raced home when Michael Perez sent one to the wall in right-center for a double to give the Pirates a 4-1 lead in the fourth.

Perez drew the Royals to 4-3 with his 11th home run in the bottom half. Carlos Santana led off with a single. With one out, Perez launched a two-run drive into the Pirates' bullpen in left.

Benintendi's grand slam capped a five-run fifth. Crowe gave up a leadoff triple to Michael A. Taylor, then walked Nicky Lopez. Whit Merrifield singled in Taylor before Crowe walked Santana to load the bases. Benintendi sent his second career slam into the Royals' bullpen.

The Pirates scored in the sixth on Frazier's bloop double with two outs, but they left the bases loaded.

Perez's second home run came with one out in the seventh.

Taylor's sacrifice fly in the eighth provided the final run.

TIGERS 10, BREWERS 7 Eric Haase and Jonathan Schoop each hit two home runs, Miguel Cabrera had three RBI and Detroit beat Milwaukee, ending Milwaukee's five-game winning streak. Milwaukee's Kolten Wong and Tyrone Taylor also hit two homers apiece in a game that saw nine home runs.

BLUE JAYS 5, MARLINS 1 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. keyed a career-best four-hit outing with his major league-leading 17th home run as the Toronto Blue Jays celebrated the return to their temporary Buffalo, N.Y., home with a victory over the Miami Marlins. The Blue Jays are unable to play in Toronto for a second consecutive season because of Canadian health restrictions due to covid-19.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 5, RAYS 3 (11) Clint Frazier hit a game-ending, two-run homer with two outs in the 11th inning after making a game-saving catch in the eighth, and the slumping New York Yankees beat Tampa Bay. The right-handed hitting Frazier turned on a slider from right-hander Andrew Kittredge (5-1) and stood at the plate to admire the drive, capping a tight finish in which both teams came up short on potential rallies.

INDIANS 6, WHITE SOX 5 Jose Abreu grounded out with the bases loaded to blunt a ninth-inning rally against Cleveland closer James Karinchak, giving Shane Bieber and the Indians a victory over the Chicago White Sox. Bieber (6-3) allowed 2 earned runs in 7 innings while striking out 7 to beat the AL Central-leading White Sox for the second time this season.

ORIOLES 7, TWINS 4 Cedric Mullins got two hits, scored two runs and made a sensational catch in center field, helping the Baltimore Orioles snap their 14-game losing streak with a victory over the Minnesota Twins. Pedro Severino and Maikel Franco both homered for the Orioles, who also ended a 16-game head-to-head skid against Minnesota.

ASTROS 5, RED SOX 1 Luis Garcia threw a career-high seven innings, Jose Altuve homered and the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox. Garcia (4-3) permitted 1 run and 6 hits, retiring 11 of 12 batters over one stretch. The right-hander struck out six and walked one in his fourth consecutive victory.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 17, REDS 3 Odubel Herrera and Andrew McCutchen each hit two of Philadelphia's seven home runs as Philadelphia pummeled Cincinnati to end a three-game losing streak. Matt Joyce capped the rout with a grand slam in the ninth off Reds infielder Alex Blandino, who was on the mound to help spare the bullpen.

NATIONALS 11, BRAVES 6 Ryan Zimmerman and Juan Soto each hit a two-run homer as the Washington Nationals overcame Stephen Strasburg's early exit to beat the Atlanta Braves. Soto had 3 hits, drove in 4 runs and scored 4 times to lead Washington's 14-hit outburst.

CUBS 4, PADRES 3 Patrick Wisdom hit his third homer in two games, Willson Contreras also went deep and the surging Chicago Cubs beat San Diego after Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. left with an injury. Tatis exited because of right oblique tightness.