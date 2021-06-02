Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Wednesday, June 2 First Trinity sets food giveaway

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will give away food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2. Food will be given away on a first come-first served basis until all food is distributed. All participants are encouraged to wear masks. For details, call the church office at (870) 534-2873, according to a news release.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com.

Thursday, June 3 Small Works on Paper open at ASC

The Arkansas Arts Council’s touring 34th annual Small Works on Paper exhibition opens Thursday at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St, the Arts & Science Center’s new community art and event space. Area artists Crystal Jennings of Rison and Kimiara Johnson of Pine Bluff are among the 26 artists exhibiting in Small Works on Paper. The ARTSpace on Main is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The exhibition runs through June 26.

New business sets ribbon cutting

Child Care Aware WCA, 1301 Ridgway Road, Suite 1A, will host an open house from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June

The ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m., according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Friday, June 4 ASC to host Live@5 Concert, movie ‘Soul’

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the Live@5 concert from 5-7 p.m. Friday featuring jazz musician Damen To l b e r t . A f re e p u bl i c screening of the feature film “Soul,” will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the ART Yard of The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., according to a news release. Entry to Live@5 is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers, and visitors must be age 21 or older. The “Soul” screening is free and open to all ages. Popcorn will be provided during the film screening. ASC will continue to enforce its mask policy of requiring all visitors age 2 and older to wear face masks except when seated. Tables and chairs will be socially distanced.

Deadline set for teens to apply for UAPB veterinary camp

Southeast Arkansas students, ages 14-17, have until June 4 to apply for Anitrak Camp, a two-week summer residential veterinary and animal science career enrichment program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The camp is set for July 6-19 and hosted by the UAPB Department of Agriculture, according to a news release. Those who complete the program will earn $250. For an application or details, interested participants should contact Jayant Lohakare at lohakarej@uapb.edu or (870) 575-8540 or Emmanuel Asia-mah at asiamahe@uapb.edu or (870) 575-8981.

Veterans’ vaccine clinic set at Monticello

A covid-19 vaccine clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4 at the VFW #4515 at 148 Veterans Drive, Monticello. The clinic is for all veterans and their spouses, partners and caregivers, according to a news release from Sue Harper, District 9 Veteran Service Officer, Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs.

Beginning Friday, June 4 Gloves Not Guns plans Pine Bluff boxing events

Gloves Not Guns is planning to host two qualifying tournaments at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Arkansas State Silver Gloves is set for June 4-5. Winners from that tournament will compete in the Region 6 Silver Gloves, set for July 24-26 in Pine Bluff. The region is made up of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, according to a spokesman. For details or to become a sponsor, contact Albert Brewer, club founder and director at (870) 329-3875.

Saturday, June 5 First Trinity sets vaccine clinic

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will host a covid-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5. ExpressRX Pharmacy will administer the Moderna vaccine. Anyone 16 years or older can register at ExpressRX.net or call the store at (870) 850-0159 to set an appointment, according to a news release.

Revival of Hope set at Hestand Stadium

Churches of Greater Pine Bluff will host the second annual Revival of Hope from noon to 8 p.m. June 5 at He-stand Stadium. Admission is free. The event will include live music, giveaways, refreshments such as hot dogs and popcorn, and bounce houses. Many churches will be involved, according to a spokesman.

Tour de Tomato set

The third annual Tour de Tomato is scheduled for June 5 at 8 a.m. at the Warren Baseball Complex at Warren. The ride is an event for the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival planned this year for June 11-12, according to http://www.pinktomatofestival.com/ More than 100 riders have registered for Tour de Tomato and registration will be available June 5 according to a news release. Riders will travel through historic downtown and elsewhere. Local vendors will be selling various items from 9 a.m. until noon at the baseball complex. Details: Ashley Foreman at the Bradley County Chamber,

(870) 226-5225.

Pine Bluff-Altheimer Blues Festival set

The Pine Bluff-Altheimer 2021 Blues Festival is happening June 5 at Cook Family Park, 11712 N. U.S. 79 at Altheimer. The gates will open at 4 p.m., according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The hosts will be Broadway Joe and Comedian Keith Glason. The special guest will be Calvin Richardson. A special tribute to Arkansas legend Billy “Soul” Bonds will be featured. Guests will also include Ms. Jody, Nathaniel Kimble, Summer Wolfe, Mo Bo, Big John Miller and Willie P. They will all be performing with live bands. Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the gate. A VIP seat at a table is available for $30. Tickets can be purchased at the usual outlets or online at https://tickets.impacttickets.com/event/pine-bluff-altheimer-2021-blues-festival.

Agencies plan dinner fundraiser

Arkansas Community Organizations and Women of Grace of the National Trusted Partners for Christ will host a fish dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 5 at 2101 E. Sixth Ave. Meals will include fish and side items, according to a news release. Details: (870) 536-6300 or 360-1934.

Through Sunday, June 6 School garden contest entries being accepted

Entries are being accepted for the eighth annual Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest until June 6. The contest is sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas, according to a news release. Applicants may be any school, early childhood education facility, or alternative learning environment that had a school garden during the 2020-2021 school year or is planning to start a garden in the 2021-2022 school year. Winners will be announced at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year. Details: https://www.cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/ArkansasGrownSchoolGardenOfTheYearContest2021.

Arts center invites artists to enter Rosenzweig Exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC), 701 S. Main St., seeks submissions to its Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition for 2021. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. June 6. The exhibition runs July 22 through Oct. 6, according to a news release. The exhibition is open to artists 18 or older who live in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas. Details: asc701.org/rosenzweigor call (870) 536-3375.

Beginning Monday, June 7 TOPPS plans summer camp

TOPPS Inc. will host the Break Out youth summer camp from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 7 through Aug 6. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be enforced. Slots will be limited, according to a news release. TOPPS will conduct reading, math and creative writing sessions in the mornings and enrichment activities in the afternoon, including physical fitness, swimming, skating, karate, robotics, music, crafts, cooking, fishing, sewing, tours and golf. Teens will be introduced to Junior Toastmasters, financial literacy, job training skills and entrepreneurship. For the application fee, weekly fee or details, interested participants should call TOPPS at (870) 850-6011 between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Annette Dove is TOPPS’ executive director.