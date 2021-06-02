Call for another LR entertainment district tabled for a month

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors held off on creating another temporary entertainment district during a board meeting Tuesday.

At-large City Director Dean Kumpuris sponsored the motion to table for one month a resolution that would have created an entertainment district for outdoor dining in the vicinity of Third Street and the River Market downtown.

The motion was approved in a voice vote, with Vice Mayor Lance Hines offering the second.

The Third Street Merchants Association had submitted an application requesting creation of the temporary district in April, according to a memo from the city manager's office included with meeting materials.

According to the text of the resolution, the district would be retroactively approved to begin May 20 and end Aug. 19. Hours of operation would be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

As listed, the boundaries would create an area roughly in the shape of a square around the intersection of East Second Street and River Market Avenue to the north and East Fourth Street west to Cumberland Street to the south.

The area encloses eating and drinking establishments such as Dugan's Pub, Dizzy's Gypsy Bistro and the Copper Grill.

The memo from the city manager's office said an outdoor seating area would be used by multiple restaurants nearby.

During the meeting, at-large City Director Joan Adcock expressed concerns about creating an entertainment district in the River Market area. She suggested holding the item until crime and caravanning decreased.

She said the end of school always increases traffic and problems in the River Market area.

"I know that right now the police are doing a great job down there keeping everything under control, but I have a real problem that we're creating another entertainment district," Adcock said.

Referring to the 14 officers assigned to the River Market, Adcock said she would "hate to see us take and dilute what we're doing at the River Market by expanding the entertainment area at this time."

She said officials had received letters from residents in the area expressing concerns about caravanning, crime and noise.

City Manager Bruce Moore noted the existing entertainment district just one block away on River Market Avenue.

He said he believed the city was first approached by the owner of Dugan's in concert with Gabe Holmstrom of the Downtown Little Rock Partnership.

Kumpuris said he thought Adcock was right. "We're a little premature with everything else going on down there right now," he said.

However, he suggested that "in a very paradoxical manner," creating the entertainment district may cut down on problems in the area because people will be outside on the street, making it harder "to get around," which seemed to be a reference to the caravanning issue.

Nevertheless, given the events over the weekend, Kumpuris made the motion to table the measure for a month to "see how things are going."

Although he did not say what events to which he was referring, the Little Rock Police Department was investigating two homicides that occurred Friday evening as part of two separate shootings.

In the first instance, police responded to the 1000 block of College Street to investigate a shooting that left a 44-year-old woman dead and a man grazed by gunfire.

Hours later, police were investigating a shooting at 2400 Marshall St. where a 28-year-old man was found dead. Two other men were injured in the same shooting, one of them critically, according to police.

Little Rock officials recently approved extending two temporary entertainment districts: one in the Hillcrest neighborhood and the other in a section of Main Street just south of Interstate 630 known as SoMa. The last date of operation for each district will be June 3 and June 18.

Temporary entertainment districts allow patrons to purchase alcoholic beverages from certain establishments and consume the drink from open containers in public while wearing special wristbands.

At the end of the brief meeting Tuesday, at-large City Director Antwan Phillips said he did not support the decision to delay creation of the temporary entertainment district, referring to it as a quality-of-life issue.

"I do understand and respect the people who've emailed me that live downtown, but as a city, and for my friends who live downtown, these things are part of living downtown," Phillips said.