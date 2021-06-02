Marriage Licenses

Lonnie Beene, 62, and Sara Rose, 58, both of Little Rock.

Brian Edwards, 49, and Almetres Smith, 35, both of North Little Rock.

Stevenson Smith, 29, and Sarah Lemaster, 32, both of Orem, Utah.

Joshua Oginski, 29, and Elizabeth Hubby, 37, both of Jacksonville.

Joel Guerra, 22, and Evelin Perez, 23, both of Atlanta, Ga.

Corey Martin, 49, and Sandymabel Anderson, 49, both of Little Rock.

Matthew Bonner, 31, and Morgan Pendergrass, 32, both of Redfield.

Scott Trippel, 33, and Sabrina Epley, 27, both of Jacksonville.

Brian Melton, 43, and Rebecca Honea, 38, both of Little Rock.

Zatoric McFerguson, 28, and Vinesha Liddell, 24, both of Little Rock.

Robert Carter, 37, of Little Rock, and Karen Walker, 38, of North Little Rock.

Alexander Smith, 31, of Searcy, and Madeline Schmidt, 28, of Conway.

Auctavious Roland, 24, and Monike Sullivan, 23, both of North Little Rock.

Reginald Colbert, 50, and Danesha Wolaridge, 38, both of Jacksonville.

Richmond Giles, 31, and Molly Rosenthal, 27, both of Little Rock.

Macklin Gathers, Jr., 26, and Aireonna Moody, 22, both of North Little Rock.

Matthew Dunn, 23, of Cabot, and Brooke Grandgenett, 22, of North Little Rock.

Justin Hawkins, 22, and Meghan Cooley, 22, both of Little Rock.

Mark White, 37, and Ashley White, 36, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-1647 Sway Tyson v. Michael Bischoff.

21-1648 Allison Warner v. Matthew Warner.

21-1649 Nakea Ishmon v. Adrian Ishmon.

21-1653 Joe Womack III v. Cassandra Womack.

21-1655 Chastity Moore v. Eddie Jackson.

21-1656 Michael Brown v. Ashley Jones.

21-1659 Mareena Hicks v. Steven Hicks.

21-1663 Natalie Watson v. Jesse Blundell.

GRANTED

18-4323 Sheryl Harrison v. Robert Harrison.

20-2571 Genenda Bing v. Michael Bing.

20-3247 Monterrio Johnson v. Shakeena Dillard.

21-73 Andrew Brewer v. Carla Jordan Brewer.

21-371 Makesha Wood v. Joseph Wood.

21-878 John Smith v. Alexandra Smith.

21-1068 Lanna Harton v. Norris Gross.

21-1243 Samantha Kassed v. Charles Kassed.

21-1245 Pamela Stack v. John Stack.