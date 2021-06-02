Donation presented to Pea Ridge library

PEA RIDGE -- Two new books are in the children's section of the Pea Ridge Community Library thanks to a donation.

"These are two books the Republic Women of Benton County are giving. We know you have a great children's section," Donna Hutchinson said as she presented "Broken Window" and "The Law" by Connor Boyack to Alex Wright, director of the Pea Ridge Community Library on Friday.

"We wanted you to have these special books," Hutchinson said. "They take the great literature and bring it down to where children can understand it. And, then, we're hoping that when they become adults, they'll read the real thing. They're really well written and I think the kids will really enjoy it. Maybe a new parent will enjoy it also."

We "hope more people will give money" to the library also, Hutchinson said.

"Thank you," Wright said, accepting the donation. "We really appreciate this."