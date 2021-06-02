Firefighter dies in shooting at station

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- An off-duty Los Angeles County firefighter fatally shot a fellow firefighter and wounded another at their fire station Tuesday before going to his nearby home, setting it on fire and apparently killing himself, authorities said.

A 44-year-old fire specialist died and a 54-year-old firefighter was injured when the gunman opened fire shortly before 11 a.m. at Fire Station 81, which is about 45 miles north of Los Angeles, Fire Chief Daryl Osby told reporters.

The gunman, who was not identified, then went to his house less than 10 miles away, which authorities found engulfed in flames. He was later found dead in an empty pool.

The shooter, a firefighter specialist and engineer, appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the head, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D43W9z8L0Mg]

The fire chief said he could not speak to the motive for the attack.

The firefighter who died in Tuesday's shooting at the station was a veteran of more than 20 years, officials said. He was shot multiple times in the upper torso, according to authorities.

The wounded man was in critical but stable condition at a hospital.