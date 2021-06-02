Flanigan legacy

Before embarking on a strenuous offseason regimen, there was one last hurdle Allen Flanigan needed to clear during the last week of April -- one that he's gotten quite familiar with since leaving Little Rock two years ago for the Plains of Auburn, Ala.

"I had to get this final out of the way," he said with regards to his last on-campus test of the school year at the University of Auburn. "I think I did pretty good on it, though."

Being pretty good in the classroom is an attribute Flanigan relishes, as evidenced by his inclusion on the SEC Academic Honor Roll as a freshman in 2019-20. However, it was how he tested on the basketball court last season that made him a hot commodity nationally.

Flanigan averaged 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for an Auburn team that had no chance of making an NCAA Tournament run because of a self-imposed postseason ban. That decision also barred the team from the SEC Tournament, which meant that for the second year in a row, the Tigers wouldn't be playing beyond mid-March. The previous year, covid-19 put a stop to tournaments across the country.

None of that put a damper on what Flanigan set out to do prior to his breakout sophomore season.

"The kid worked extremely hard doing covid," said Auburn assistant coach and Allen's father Wes Flanigan. "He was always trying to find a gym just to stay sharp. He knew he would have an opportunity to do some things this past season, and he wanted to prepare himself for it. He did that and took advantage of it."

The opportunity Wes Flanigan spoke of revolved around his son's chance to contribute far more in his second season with the Tigers than he did in his first.

Allen Flanigan joined Auburn in 2019 as a three-star recruit from a renowned Little Rock Parkview program that's won 14 state championships, seven of which came under his grandfather Al Flanigan. Although he was expected to add depth to a team that was coming off a berth in the NCAA Final Four, he knew there was a possibility that he wouldn't get as much playing time as he'd grown accustomed to that first year.

Auburn went 30-10 during 2018-19 and was a basket away from playing for a national title. That team returned several key players and welcomed in a number of noteworthy freshmen other than Flanigan.

The 6-6, 215-pound guard provided the Tigers with valuable minutes off the bench and earned his first start on Feb. 15, 2019, against Missouri, but he was playing behind a fellow first-year player in Isaac Okoro, who would go on to become the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Flanigan ended his freshman season averaging 3.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

"He was on a really, really good team his freshman year," Wes Flanigan said of his son. "People don't really understand it because that team could've possibly got to the Final Four again. We were 25-6 before covid hit. So he was playing on that team behind a top-five NBA Draft pick, and it was just one of those deals.

"It was kind of like all the guys at Little Rock Parkview growing up. You just kind of have to wait your turn. He learned that at Parkview, and he brought that here to Auburn."

Wes Flanigan packed that same mindset with him when he arrived at Auburn in 1993 as a player. Before becoming a four-year starter with the Tigers, the 47-year-old was an all-state player at Parkview where he was selected as the Arkansas Boys Gatorade Player of the Year in 1992-93.

For the past 22 years, Wes Flanigan has been on the other end of the basketball spectrum as a coach. He was the head coach at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock from 2016-18 prior to being hired by Bruce Pearl as an assistant at his college alma mater.

Wes Flanigan freely admits he wanted to stay in his hometown to lead the Trojans beyond his two-year stint, but the position he's in now coaching his son is a nice rebound.

"It's almost like a dream come true," he said. "Obviously it was disappointing not to be able to get my third year in Little Rock, but to be able to walk through a door [at Auburn] where you can come back, be a part of an alumni, see the fan base that you played for ... to come in when [Pearl] has got the program maybe at an all-time high was huge for me."

Allen Flanigan was an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps first teamer as a senior and won two state championships with the Patriots. He was rated as one of the top two players in the state by ESPN during his final year and had offers to go elsewhere, but he ultimately decided to follow in his father's footsteps.

"Really, it's been a blessing," Wes Flanigan said. "Coach Pearl gave me and my son an opportunity to be together, and on top of that, be here at Auburn and have some sort of legacy here as the Flanigan family. Again, it's kind of like in Little Rock at Parkview.

"We don't take that responsibility lightly. Allen has worked hard and put himself in a position to maybe get drafted and have his named called one day. It hasn't been easy, and we knew that coming into it. But it's been special just to be here with him every day and see him develop."

After compiling a productive freshman season despite playing just under 14 minutes per game, Allen Flanigan had plans to improve and immediately went to work.

The lefty got up as many shots as he could daily and worked continuously on his ball-handling, an area he labeled as a priority this summer, too. He also found time to bulk up, which led to him getting stronger and leaner at the same time.

"My freshman year I was at about 225, but this past season, I played at about 215," he said. "Really with me, it's not about lifting, lifting. A lot of it is me working on my legs in order to keep my explosiveness. Keeping my core tight and upper body strong.

"I don't try to lift a lot of heavy weights, though. I just try to maintain my strength."

The physical improvements were a must, and he got added motivation from his head coach. He said Pearl had to depend on him more, particularly with four players who averaged at least 10 ppg gone.

Auburn had a top-10 recruiting class coming in, highlighted by McDonald's All-American guard Sharife Cooper, but Pearl wasn't about to put the onus on Cooper to determine his team's success.

"I knew I'd have to step up more, and not just offensively, but defensively as well," Allen Flanigan said. "Coach gave me a chance to do what I do and make plays. And that's the mindset I had throughout the season."

His 11.1-point increase from Year 1 to Year 2 was one of the biggest jumps in scoring average in the SEC, and he was one of only two guards to rank among the top 15 in the league in both scoring and rebounding. Flanigan, whom Pearl called one of the most improved players in the country, also scored in double figures 22 times, shot 45.5% from the field and 77.6% from the foul line.

Those numbers -- along with his size, quickness and length -- caught the attention of NBA scouts as well. According to ESPN, Flanigan was projected as a potential second-round pick in next month's draft. He flirted with the idea of forgoing his final two years of eligibility before deciding to return to school.

"Everything about this town is just really unique," said Allen Flanigan, who's now tabbed to be a top-17 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by ESPN. "Auburn is really different, the fan base, everything. And we'll be at full capacity next season, too. So I just wanted to come back for another year and experience that.

"But I also want to chase my other dreams and goals that I have, like possibly being the SEC player of the year and trying to lead this team to an SEC championship and the NCAA Tournament. There's just a lot that I want to do before making that next leap."

Fortunately for Wes Flanigan, he's getting a shot to watch his son flourish before his eyes, which is something he hadn't always been able to do.

"I've been in coaching for a long time, and that meant many days and nights where I wasn't able to see him," Wes Flanigan said. "I've always been helping other kids achieve their dreams in terms of basketball, graduating and all of that. And now, I'm getting the opportunity to kind of share that with my own son, and it's actually brought us closer together.

"This is really the first time during my life and his life that I actually, for the most part, get to see him every day."