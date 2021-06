COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Florida gives Mullen extension, raise

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida football Coach Dan Mullen received a three-year contract extension worth an additional $1.5 million annually after a season that closed with a three-game losing streak and included several public-relations missteps and NCAA sanctions.

The Gators released Mullen's contract Tuesday in response to a public-records request. He signed the amendment in early May.

Mullen, 49, will make $7.6 million in 2021, up from $6.07 million last year. He now ranks third in the SEC in average salary, behind Alabama's Nick Saban and LSU's Ed Orgeron.

"Dan has done a tremendous job in his three seasons at Florida, and we are fortunate to have someone with his obvious talents and head coaching experience leading our football program," Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said in a statement.

Stricklin also gave two-year contract extensions to men's basketball Coach Mike White and women's hoops Coach Cam Newbauer. White and Newbauer did not get raises.

Mullen got the largest bump, one that was earmarked for 2020 but got delayed by the covid-19 shutdown.

"We are very excited about the future of the Florida football program, and this agreement allows us to continue to build on the success we have enjoyed on and off the field," Mullen said.

The Gators are 29-9 since Mullen replaced Jim McElwain after the 2017 season. Mullen has made Florida a championship contender annually, although last year's quest was far from smooth.

Mullen was chided for comments about wanting to "pack the Swamp" after a loss to Texas A&M and cram 90,000 fans into Florida Field during a public health crisis.

The SEC reprimanded and fined him $25,000 after league officials decided he did more to inflame than extinguish a tense situation against Missouri that led to a halftime brawl on Halloween night. Mullen wore a Darth Vader costume to his postgame news conference, essentially welcoming the villain role.