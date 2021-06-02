Girl, 9, drowns in Greenwood pool

A 9-year-old girl drowned in a Greenwood swimming pool Sunday afternoon, according to the Sebastian County sheriff's office.

Deputies received a call at 4:25 p.m, according to Capt. Philip Pevehouse with the sheriff's office.

Pevehouse said it appeared the child got away from a group during a holiday get-together and was found in the pool, he said.

Emergency medical services showed up, along with deputies and officers from the Greenwood police, and CPR was administered, Pevehouse said.

The child was transported to a local hospital, where she later died, Pevehouse said.

No foul play is suspected, he added.