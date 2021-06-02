Homemakers club gets gardening tips at its latest meeting

Willing Workers of White Hall's Extension Homemakers Club met May 25 at the White Hall Museum. President Sarah Payton welcomed everyone.

Dee Kindrick read the Thought of the month: "Gardens and flowers have a way of bringing people together, drawing them from their homes."

Vice President Karen Needler led members in the Homemaker's Creed. Penny Scholes read the Handy Hint: "Take the strain out of lifting large planters and pots by filling the pot 1/3 to 1/2 full with packing peanuts. Be sure to place a piece of landscape fabric on top of the packing peanuts and then layer on your posting soil."

Jo Ann Carr, secretary, called the roll with members answering the question "Do you have a garden?" Eleven members were present.

Kindrick presented the program on Gardening. She asked members if they liked to garden, adding make it a pleasure, not a chore. Enjoy it, she said.

People can design their own pathways. They can make raised beds that are the right height for their own use. This will reduce the amount of bending required to care for plants.

Stretching before, during and after gardening will help keep muscles from becoming stiff. Change positions frequently. She went over different tools which can make gardening easier if people have arthritis.

Ergonomic tools feature specially shaped handles that help keep the body in a neutral position, which eases stress on one's joints. Garden stools and kneelers can help with knee and back pain.

People should choose a hoe, cultivator and rake that they can maneuver comfortably without bending. Watering wands can reduce the stress associated with over-reaching. Weed the garden after irrigating or rain, as moist soil makes it easier to pull weeds with less resistance.

Wear gloves to protect hands from sun damage, temperatures, and to cushion joints from tools. Kindrick said one thing that will help to keep animals out of a garden is to plant marigolds close as they have a smell animals don't like.

She also said a 5-gallon bucket makes a good planter, but do not make drain holes in the bottom. Come up about 2 inches on the sides to make the drain holes.

Also during the meeting, Kathy Wilson, community service chairman, reported that canned meat was collected at the meeting for the White Hall Food Pantry and next month's item is cereal. Dolls were collected to be delivered to Arkansas Children's Hospital in June.

Ellen Bauer, leadership development chairman, reported the White Hall Library is planning a painting worship in June and they have a book club that meets weekly.

Members voted to accept the revised by-laws for the club. Club officers for 2021-2023 will be installed at the June meeting. They will be: President Sarah Payton, Vice President Karen Needler, Secretary Ellen Bauer, Treasurer Marnette Reed and Parliamentarian Elizabeth Wall.

The Farmers Market opening on June 5 was discussed and members will work the 7-9 a.m. shift there.

Carr, Jim Wilson and Bauer provided sandwiches, chips and dessert at the meeting. June hostesses will be Marnette Reed, Kathy Wilson and Wall.

For more details on Extension Homemakers or information on the garden program, people may call any member or Mary Ann Kizer at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033.