Happy birthday (June 2): You're not afraid of the chaos of a new venture. It is in this welcoming spirit that you embark on what will become part of your legacy. You'll mix finances with friendship to excellent effect. A co-creation will involve bonding, travel and publicity.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're ready to like things and will find much worthy of your admiration. In fact, dozens of delights are in store for you, many of them sneaky, emerging from unassuming packages or surprising you from low-key moments.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Trials are often seen as punishments, though confusingly so when you consider how you emerge from them as the best version of yourself. Your current trial should earn you "teacher of the year".

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You don't always expect a happy ending to the story, but you expect some kind of ending. Your mind doesn't like an open loop. In fact, it finds irresolution so stressful that it will make something up just to close the circle.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your productivity will depend on the extent to which you focus on what you want. This has changed a little. You need to refresh your vision. Add some details that will help you stay locked on the vision.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Whatever comes automatically to you has been developed over time to survive and thrive in your circumstances. Your circumstances have changed, and updates to the survival kit are in order, none of which will come automatically.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): What people can't keep up with, they will ignore. You will need to get and keep someone's attention today, which is largely an exercise in reading the feedback and sticking close to the favorable responses.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There's a vibe that comes across when someone is trying to sell you on a product, idea or course of action. It's uncomfortable. You prefer the attractiveness of the offer to do all the selling. Irresistible dynamics are also effortless.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Reporting for duty is more than a matter of attendance; it's also an act of obedience and an attitude of surrender. The successful move will be to observe hierarchy and respect power structures.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There are people with whom you fall into a groove easily and others you must cross a minefield of misunderstandings to get anywhere near. Make your life easy. Work with the former category.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The one who would spend time parsing your words and deconstructing your meaning is actually just finding a very annoying way of signaling a need for acceptance. Provide the love and the nitpicking will stop.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): While it is possible for you to dance with intellectual enthusiasms without organizing your life around them, it's more fun to succumb to the reorganization. Curiosities have the potential to become obsessions.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The realizations come one after another. You're figuring out where your goals align with the interests of others and where they rub uncomfortably, cross, tangle or come up against opposition.

VENUS COSTUME CHANGE THROWS LOVE SCENE IN FLUX

Love is a creative endeavor. Some would argue it is the creative endeavor. It follows that each choice contributes to the art. This is well illustrated now as Venus, the planet of love, changes suit. As it goes with costume changes like this, it has the director rethinking the entire scene, from script to lighting, perhaps even casting.

GEMINI SEASON CHECK-IN

It’s Gemini season, and the solar return to the realm of twins highlights the many superpowers of this talented sign including but not limited to:

The Obvious. Gemini is the sign of communication and they typically express themselves with intelligence and effortless wit with a knack for telling the truth that no one else can get away with saying. The trick relies on levity and timing. Gemini doesn’t have to disarm; they are so quick that no one has a chance to put up their social defenses. Gemini can get people laughing about things that they were trying to hide or deny just moments before.

The Weird. The sign of the twins can perform a complete and instant personality change without changing a single thing about their clothing and appearance and be unrecognizable as though wearing a disguise. Gemini Marilyn Monroe used to do this. She could change her demeanor and either go unnoticed or attract a crowd.

The Useful. Gemini’s endless supply of icebreakers makes this sign a party starter.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Genre-hopping Gemini Zachary Quinto proves the versatility of his sign. Comedy, horror, drama and sci-fi projects fit comfortably side by side on his packed schedule. For instance, he recently acted in the comedy “Big Mouth,” and then signed on to star in the horror film “Abandoned” while studying up for the next “Star Trek” sequel. Side note: The Vulcan thought process — quick, analytical and competitive — is so Gemini!