Israeli: Would risk U.S. tension to foil Iran

TEL AVIV, Israel -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that he's prepared to risk tension with the U.S. if that is what it takes to neutralize Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Netanyahu, whose political future is in question, said Israel's biggest threat remains the possibility of a nuclear-armed Iran. He said Israel is prepared to prevent that from happening even if the United States and other nations succeed in reinstating the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran.

"If we have to choose, [and] I hope it doesn't happen, between friction with our great friend the United States and eliminating the existential threat -- eliminating the existential threat" wins, Netanyahu said.

He spoke at a ceremony for David Barnea, the new chief of Israel's Mossad spy agency. Iran has accused Israel of being behind a number of attacks that have killed Iranian nuclear scientists or sabotaged nuclear facilities.

More talks on the subject are expected this week when Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz travels to Washington. He's scheduled to meet with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and national security adviser Jake Sullivan about Iran and stability in the region.

Netanyahu's comments come amid talks in Vienna among nations seeking to update and reinstate the 2015 agreement, in line with President Joe Biden's campaign promise. His predecessor, President Donald Trump, pulled the U.S. out of the accord in 2018 and imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

The 2015 deal places curbs on Iranian nuclear activities in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

Netanyahu staunchly opposes the agreement, arguing that it does not have enough safeguards to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Israel also says the deal must address Iran's support for militant groups, its military actions across the region and its development of long-range missiles capable of striking Israel.

Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only and that the deal should be reinstated without any changes.

As Netanyahu spoke about Iran on Tuesday, his rivals in the Knesset huddled to try to form a coalition government that would end the prime minister's 12-year rule.

The developments come amid a fragile truce between Israel and Hamas' militant rulers in the Gaza Strip after an 11-day conflict that killed more than 250 people, most of them Palestinians.

Hamas, which opposes Israel's right to exist and is considered a terrorist group by Israel, the U.S. and other Western countries, receives millions of dollars of military aid from Iran each year.