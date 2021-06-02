Johnson & Johnson gets no from court

Johnson & Johnson must pay a $2.1 billion award to women who claimed its baby powder was contaminated with cancer-causing asbestos, after the U.S. Supreme Court left intact the largest verdict in the almost decadelong litigation over the iconic product.

The top U.S. court without comment on Tuesday refused to consider Johnson & Johnson's objections to a St. Louis jury's 2018 finding that its talc-based powder helped cause ovarian cancer in 20 women.

Johnson & Johnson prepared for the appeal's denial by announcing in February it was setting aside almost $4 billion to cover the St. Louis verdict. The company still faces more than 25,000 lawsuits blaming baby powder for causing cancers. Johnson & Johnson pulled the product off U.S. and Canadian shelves last year.

Kim Montagnino, a Johnson & Johnson spokeswoman, didn't immediately return an email Tuesday seeking comment on the Supreme Court's decision. Shares of Johnson & Johnson, based in New Brunswick, N.J., fell 2.2% to 165.53 Tuesday.

"Today justice is served," said Mark Lanier, the women's lawyer. "Twenty families now get compensated for a horrible, unnecessary disease. And Johnson & Johnson, the trigger for that disease, is held accountable."

Jurors in the St. Louis case awarded each woman $25 million in compensatory damages. The panel then added more than $4 billion in punitive damages, making the award the sixth-largest in U.S. legal history. A state appeals court cut the award by more than half last year. The original verdict sparked a significant drop in Johnson & Johnson's shares.

Johnson & Johnson has lost other cases at trial, with juries across the U.S. ordering it to pay hundreds of millions of dollars. Judges slashed some of those awards while others have been thrown out or are on appeal. Johnson & Johnson has won cases as well.

Asbestos, which is often found where talc is mined, is a recognized carcinogen.

Johnson & Johnson told the Supreme Court the sprawling nature of the St. Louis case -- which originally combined the claims of almost two dozen plaintiffs from 12 states -- made the trial so unfair it violated the Constitution's due process clause.

The drug maker said the trial judge needed five hours to instruct the jury, and the panel deliberated less than 20 minutes on average for each woman before awarding each identical awards regardless of the individual circumstances.

"If the due process clause means anything, it means that a defendant cannot be deprived of billions of dollars without a fair trial," Johnson & Johnson argued. Business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce backed the appeal.