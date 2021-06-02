Police: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing Harrison officer

A Harrison police officer is recovering after being stabbed in the side and neck while working security at a hospital on Sunday, police said.

Sgt. Matt Odom, 41, who has been with the department for 15 years responded to a disturbance in the waiting room of North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, according to Police Chief Chris Graddy.

The officer attempted to take the man, Jordan Anthony Sweaney, 30, outside to try to settle the disturbance, when out of nowhere, Sweaney stabbed Odom in the side, outside the vest near the armpit, Graddy said.

Sweaney also stabbed the officer in the neck, Graddy added.

Odom held Sweaney at gunpoint until other officers arrived, Graddy said.

Odom didn’t require surgery, but the surgeon said had the wounds been half an inch on either side, “it could have been real bad,” Graddy added.

Odom is now at home recovering, Graddy said.

Sweaney was booked into the Boone County jail and charged with attempted capital murder, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, according to an online roster.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story included an incorrect spelling of Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy's name.