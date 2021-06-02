Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 killing of Arkansas woman

The man accused of fatally shooting the woman he had previously been married to in August 2019 has pleaded guilty and was given a life sentence, according to the state prosecuting attorney’s office.

Marco Clark, 37, pleaded guilty to capital murder in the Aug. 24, 2019 death of 37-year-old Melinda Coburn, the prosecuting attorney’s office wrote in a news release.

The pair had previously been married, but separated in early August 2019, according to the release.

Clark reportedly lured Coburn back to the family home and shot her, the release stated.

“A plea of guilty to capital murder is a rare thing,” prosecuting attorney Keith L. Chrestman said in the release.