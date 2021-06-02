Manufacturing shows May gain

SILVER SPRING, Md. -- Growth in U.S. manufacturing picked up in May, even as supply chain problems persist and businesses continue to struggle to find workers.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Tuesday that its index of manufacturing activity rose in May to a reading of 61.2 in May from 60.7 in April.

Any reading above 50 indicates manufacturing is expanding. May was the 12th consecutive month manufacturing has grown after contracting in April 2020, when coronavirus fears triggered business shutdowns across the country.

With million of Americans vaccinated and most of the U.S. back to business as usual, the manufacturing sector is struggling to keep up with demand, which is generally considered not a bad problem to have. Shortages of raw materials including lumber, metals and plastics, are choking the supply chain, making it difficult for manufacturers to make and deliver products on time.

Companies are also having trouble filling positions, causing further delays in production and delivery.

"Panelists' companies and their supply chains continue to struggle to respond to strong demand due to the difficulty in hiring and retaining direct labor," Timothy Fiore, chairman of the institute's manufacturing business survey committee, said in a statement. "The manufacturing recovery has transitioned from first addressing demand headwinds, to now overcoming labor obstacles across the entire value chain."

An overwhelming majority of businesses surveyed for the report said they are hiring or attempting to hire workers, with more than half of them saying they've experienced difficulties in doing so, as the broader employment situation has rapidly improved in the U.S. Layoffs have declined for four straight weeks and with demand at high levels across virtually all industries, those looking for work have more options than they have had in a long time.

The institute's report showed 16 of 18 manufacturing industries reported growth in May, led by makers of furniture, mineral products and plastics.

The increase in the group's gauge of new orders -- just below a more than 17-year high -- and the longest delivery times since 1974 indicate manufacturers continue to struggle with materials shortages, shipping delays and difficulty finding skilled labor.

The government reported last week that the economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, grew by a solid 6.4% between January and March and many analysts expect growth could top 10% in the current quarter as the economy re-opens further.

If growth across the broader economy continues along with materials and worker shortages, many expect manufacturers will continue to struggle to keep up with the pent-up pandemic demand.

Information for this article was contributed by Matt Ott of The Associated Press and by Olivia Rockeman and Chris Middleton of Bloomberg News (TNS).