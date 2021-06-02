Martinez strong in Naturals' win over Drillers

SPRINGDALE -- The second time around against Tulsa provided Marcelo Martinez with a totally different outcome.

The left-hander pitched a career-high six innings and faced one batter over the minimum Tuesday night as he guided Northwest Arkansas to a 4-1 victory to start the second series this season between the two Double-A Central teams at Arvest Ballpark.

"I thought Marcelo came out and threw the ball tremendously well," Naturals manager Scott Thorman said. "Him and (catcher) MJ Melendez, they were rolling pretty good back there. It was a pretty good start from Marcelo.

"He had fastball command and had a little bit extra on his fastball. His changeup was working, and he mixed some curveballs in there. He had a good tempo and was pitching north, south, east and west -- had them off-balance all evening."

Martinez (1-2), whose longest outing was a five-inning outing May 6 at Arkansas, allowed just one run on two hits, with Jeren Kendall getting both hits. He also matched a season-high with nine strikeouts and walked none in a 75-pitch performance to pick up his first win of the season.

It was nothing compared to his May 13 outing against Tulsa, when he allowed four runs on five hits over 4.1 innings and took the loss. Kendall led off the third with a single that never left the grass infield, then he led off the sixth with a solo home run that hit the right-field pole, just above the ball.

"Knowing myself, I had to be the pitcher that I know I am," Martinez said. "I continued to fight every single inning. The difference was mixing up my pitches with my command and knowing what the hitter wants to do, then throwing something a little different."

Northwest Arkansas (12-11) grabbed all the offense it needed in the second inning against Tulsa starter Ryan Pepiot (0-1), who entered the game with a 1.17 ERA. Brewer Hicklen had a one-out single before Darion Blanco, who entered the game hitting .121, blasted his first home run of the season over the wall in left-center field.

"We know Blanco can hit," Thorman said. "He's hit in this league before and has a history of hitting. It was just a matter of time before he comes around, and it's nice to see some life come out of his bat. He had the home run and a double, and he continues to be a menace on the bases."

Nick Pratto then had a hand in the Naturals' other two runs. He doubled to lead off the third and scored on Brhet Bewley's groundout, then his fielder's choice in the seventh drove in Rudy Martin, who led off the inning with a single and raced to third when Bobby Witt Jr. hit a 3-2 pitch into right for another single.

Tulsa (14-11) threatened to get back in the game late, putting the first two runners on in the eighth and adding two more baserunners in the ninth. Andres Nunez, however, picked up two strikeouts in the eighth before Dylan Coleman finished up for his second save of the season.