Meat firm's production hamstrung by cyber hit

CANBERRA, Australia -- A ransomware attack on the world's largest meat processing company is disrupting production around the world just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline.

JBS SA of Brazil notified the U.S. of a ransom demand from a criminal organization likely based in Russia, White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Tuesday. She said the White House and the Department of Agriculture have been in touch with the company several times this week.

JBS is the second-largest producer of beef, pork and chicken in the U.S. after Tyson Foods Inc. If it were to shut down for even one day, the U.S. would lose almost a quarter of its beef-processing capacity, or the equivalent of 20,000 beef cows, according to Trey Malone, an assistant professor of agriculture at Michigan State University.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pIl--f9I6oI]

In a statement, JBS said the cyberattack affected servers supporting its operations in North America and Australia. The company said it notified authorities and engaged third-party experts to resolve the problem as soon as possible. Backup servers weren't affected.

The company said it is unaware of any evidence that the attackers compromised or misused data tied to its customers, suppliers or employees. JBS said work on a resolution "may delay certain transactions with customers or suppliers."

Malone said the disruption could further raise meat prices ahead of summer barbecues. Even before the attack, U.S. meat prices were rising because of coronavirus shutdowns, bad weather and high factory absenteeism.

JBS didn't say which of its 84 U.S. facilities were closed Monday and Tuesday because of the attack.

Some plant shifts in Canada were also canceled Monday and Tuesday, according to JBS Facebook posts.

In Australia, thousands of meat plant workers had no work for a second day Tuesday, and a government minister said it might be days before production resumes. JBS is Australia's largest meat and food processing company, with 47 facilities across the country including slaughterhouses, feedlots and meat processing sites.

The closures reflect the reality that modern meat processing plants are heavily automated, for both food- and worker-safety reasons. Computers collect data at multiple stages of the production process, and orders, billing, shipping and other functions are all electronic.

Jean-Pierre said the White House "is engaging directly with the Russian government on this matter and delivering the message that responsible states do not harbor ransomware criminals." The FBI is investigating the incident, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is offering technical support to JBS.

In addition, the USDA has spoken to several major meat processors in the U.S. to alert them to the situation, and the White House is assessing any potential effects on the nation's meat supply.

JBS has more than 150,000 employees worldwide.

Food production is one of the nation's 16 critical infrastructure sectors, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security.

"Food processing has been a target for ransomware actors," said Allan Liska, senior intelligence analyst at the cyber firm Recorded Future. "We know of at least 40 that have been publicly reported over the last year, and the number is probably significantly higher than that."

In November, Milan-based Campari Group said it was the victim of a ransomware attack that caused a temporary technology outage and compromised some business and personal data.

In March, Molson Coors announced a cyberattack that affected its production and shipping. Molson Coors said it was able to get some of its breweries running after 24 hours; others took several days.

JUICY TARGETS

Ransomware expert Brett Callow, a threat analyst at the security firm Emsisoft, said companies like JBS make ideal targets.

"They play a critical role in the food supply chain and threat actors likely believe this increases their chances of getting a speedy payout," Callow said.

Mark Jordan, who follows the meat industry as the executive director of Leap Market Analytics, said the disruption could be minimal assuming JBS recovers in the next few days. Meat processors are used to dealing with delays because of a host of factors, including industrial accidents and power outages, and they make up lost production with extra shifts, he said.

"Several plants owned by a major meatpacker going offline for a couple of days is a major headache, but it is manageable assuming it doesn't extend much beyond that," he said.

FUEL PIPELINE SHUTDOWN

But the attacks can wreak havoc. Last month, a gang of hackers shut down operation of the Colonial Pipeline, the largest U.S. fuel pipeline, for nearly a week. The closure sparked long lines and panic buying at gas stations across the Southeast.

Hackers walked away from the ransomware attack with $4.4 million, according to Colonial Pipeline's chief executive, Joseph Blount. Federal officials have linked the attack to a Russia-based black hat group called DarkSide that researchers say has extracted $46 million in ransom payments this year alone.

Despite the controversial decision to pay off bad actors, which may incentivize them to pursue even more attacks, Blount described the payment as "the right thing to do for the country," given the critical importance of his company's infrastructure.

Jason Crabtree, the co-founder of Qomplx, a Virginia-based artificial intelligence and machine learning company, said Marriott, FedEx and others have also been targeted by ransomware attacks. He said companies need to do a better job of rapidly detecting bad actors in their systems.

Crabtree said the government also plays a critical role and that President Joe Biden's recent executive order on cybersecurity -- which requires all federal agencies to use basic security measures, like multifactor authentication -- is a good start.

RANSOM PAYOFFS SOAR

The average payment handed over to end a ransomware attack -- like the kind that brought down Colonial -- more than doubled in 2020 to $312,000, compared with the year before, according to the cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks.

Many of the known actors that security experts have tied to cyberattacks operate from overseas, limiting the ability of law enforcement agencies to apprehend them. Hackers also have relied on cryptocurrency as a means of payment for their extortion schemes, making them harder to trace.

"I would argue that the continued digitization of modern society creates boundless opportunities for cyber criminals," said Doug Madory, director of Internet analysis for Kentik, a network monitoring company.

Information for this article was contributed by Rod McGuirk, Dee-Ann Durbin, Alan Suderman and Alexandra Jaffe of The Associated Press; and by Hamza Shaban, Ellen Nakashima and Jacob Bogage of The Washington Post.